Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Reunions
Napa High Class of 1969
The Napa High Class of 1969 hosts its 50th reunion at the Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-11 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit NapaHighClassOf1969.org.
Vintage High Class of 1994
The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa County GOP
The Napa County GOP hosts “Food, Wine and Politics” on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association clubhouse, 1200 Foster Road, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. The Proposition 13 Integrity Panel includes guest speakers Steve Frank, Peter Kuo, Allison Olson, and Eric Eisenhammer. Tickets are $45. For reservations, call 226-9151 or visit napagop.org.
Napa High Alumni Association
Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include the 2019 Napa High scholarship winners. A Napa High representative will also stop by to preview the upcoming school year. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, nvbonsai.org.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers Association
The Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the second Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (September-June) at Mount Saint Helena Golf Course (Tucker Room), 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning Aug. 5, from 1-3 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-up
Napa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Classes/Workshops
Triple P
The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Triple P parenting classes on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, through Aug. 31. Want to feel more successful as a parent and get ideas and strategies to help build a healthy family? Child care will be provided. Call 253-4283 for more information.
Volunteer
Napa Police Department
Volunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop
Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa is home to the United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop. Volunteers are needed to staff the shop on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The shop offers a wide variety of clothing in all sizes for men and women, shoes, housewares, and linens. Info, 253-7472.
Church Women United Clothing Center
Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon to staff the Church Women United Clothing Center in Napa. Info, 224-1341.
Napa Salvation Army
The Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria Hospice
Collabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org