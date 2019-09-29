Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Reunions
Napa High School ‘Decade of the Sixties’Napa High School graduates from 1960-1969 are invited to the Napa High School “Decade of the Sixties” reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, rom 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include a lunch buffet. Casual dress; no host bar. Reservation deadline is Oct. 5. To purchase tickets, visit classcreator.com/Napa-California-1964.
St. Helena High Class of 1999The St. Helena High School Class of 1999 hosts its 20-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40; $5 for children. RSVP to Sarah Beth Abernathy at thesarahbeth@gmail.com; or call/text 917-968-2994.
Vintage High Class of 1994The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.
Clubs/MeetingsNorth Bay Developmental DisabilitiesNorth Bay Developmental Disabilities Board of Directors meets Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the North Bay Regional Center, 2351 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, at 6 p.m. North Bay Regional Center provides services under a state contract to people with developmental needs residing in Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. Info, 707-256-1224.
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers AssociationThe Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
American Legion Post 113Napa’s American Legion Post 113 meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. All U.S. military veterans welcome. Info, napalegion.org; 707-252-0837.
Napa Valley Bonsai ClubJoin the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, nvbonsai.org.
Rotary of North NapaThe Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Ladies Golf ClubLooking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. The October speaker is Gayle Holman, manager of public and legislative affairs for Community Medical Centers. She will be speaking about health care and how it is impacting our lives. RSVP required by Monday, Oct 7. Lunch is $27. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Classes/ workshops
Retirement Renewal ForumCollabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, hosts the Retirement Renewal Forum presentation “Myths and Realities of Long-Term Care” on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Finding appropriate and affordable services for ourselves or loved ones can be challenging. At this forum lead by California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform Staff Attorney Tony Chicotel, learn how to identify the array of services available, issues to consider from in-home care to assisted living or nursing homes, and gain timely information regarding government benefits and private payment options. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, 258-9087, ext. 272; lduenas@collabriacare.org.
Support GroupsUnderstanding Suicide Grief & LossCollabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts a 12-week program, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, addressing the complexities of grief recovery when a loved one dies by suicide. Due to the intensity of this subject matter, places in this group are limited so early registration is encouraged. Materials will be provided. Classes run weekly on Tuesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, llaing@collabriacare.org; 707-258-9080.
Mental Health Family Support GroupFor families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking CircleSuscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Rainbow RoomLGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support GroupThe Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory LossThis support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Transcend NapaLGBTQConnection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support GroupThis group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Depression Bipolar Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics AnonymousAlcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social ClubThe Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Food Addicts in Recovery AnonymousAre you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support GroupBreastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for AdultsCollabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Co-Dependents AnonymousCo-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.