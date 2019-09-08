Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
California Retired TeachersThe California Retired Teachers of Napa Valley meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Lunch is $17 for members; $12 for teachers retired before 1992; and $24 for guests and non-members. Meal choices include chicken cordon bleu; baked salmon; or spinach and cheese ravioli w/pesto cream sauce. RSVP required. Please send your check to CalRTA NV to P.O. 6286, Napa, CA 94581. Payment must be received by Saturday, Sept. 7.
Napa Valley Dog
Training ClubNapa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s ClubNapa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Sons in Retirement #149Sons in Retirement meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, sirinc2.org/branch/65; 227-0134; jjh4482@comcast.net.
Napa Valley WritersNapa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. September’s guest speaker is writing coach Beth Barany. She will discuss brainstorming from character development to plot structure to story themes and world building—so you can start writing your novel with clarity and confidence. Admission is $8; $5 for California Writers Club members. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of NapaThe Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley NeedlersNapa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 10:45 a.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. September’s meeting includes a short business followed socializing and free needling. Bring a project to work on. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. September’s meeting features guest speaker Allison Olsen, a professional advocate for Republican policies at the state capitol. Lunch is $27; RSVP required. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist InternationalSoroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet ConnectVet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid SocietyThe Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. September’s meeting includes a short business meeting followed by a trunk show. Guest speaker Jane Haworth will talk about her creative life. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org; 707-523-3222.
Napa Valley
Alliance on AgingThe Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, napavalleyallianceonaging.com; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*YouthLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Depression Bipolar
Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation GroupDr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, for another series of meditation clinics this September. On Friday, Sept. 13, Dr. Keolker will teach “Breath Meditation: How to Unknot Your Mind for Clarity, Joy and Well-being” at 9:30 a.m. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. On Sept. 20, Dr. Keolker teaches Somatic Meditation for Physical Awareness, Liveliness and Comfort.” On Sept. 27, Dr. Keolker teaches “Mindfulness Meditation for Insight, Understanding and Acceptance.” Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
Reunions
Napa High Class of 1969The Napa High Class of 1969 hosts its 50th reunion at the Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-11 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit NapaHighClassOf1969.org.
Napa High Class of 1979The Napa High Class of 1979 hosts its 40th reunion at Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $55. A second meet-up will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25. Attend either or both events. Reservations required. Ticket prices increase after Sept. 10. For more information, call 363-1406 or join the “Napa High School Class of 1979” reunion group on Facebook.
Vintage High School
Call of 1984The Vintage High Class of 1984 hosts its 35th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Runway by Patrick, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, from 5:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $85-$95. To purchase tickets, email Kim Dalton Funk at kim@kimberlysjoy.com. For more information, join the Facebook group “Vintage High Class of 1984 ~ Reunion Page.”
Napa High School
‘Decade of the Sixties’Napa High School graduates from 1960-1969 are invited to the Napa High School “Decade of the Sixties” reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, rom 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include a lunch buffet. Casual dress; no host bar. Reservation deadline is Oct. 5. To purchase tickets, visit classcreator.com/Napa-California-1964.
Vintage High
Class of 1994The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.