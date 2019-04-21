Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the Napa Valley Art Association Building, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. April’s guest speaker is local photographer Bob Mclenahan. He will discuss the rewards and challenges of becoming a professional photographer. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its monthly luncheon meetings on the second Thursday of the month. New members welcome. For information and reservations, call 927-3150.
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Pelusi Building, 2298 Streblow Drive, Napa. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $27; RSVP required. Info, rsvprep-women@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid Society
The Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley Quilters
Napa Valley Quilt Guild meets on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Wednesdays at noon. For more details and the meeting location, email irejoyce77@aol.com.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.com.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Old Goats
The men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning May 6, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group
The Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.