Support Groups
Rainbow RoomLGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Hearing Loss
Support Group Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who
Have Lost A Child Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623; jnunn@aol.com.
Napa MS Self-Help Group The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics Anonymous Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors
Social Club The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters Anonymous Overeaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Food Addicts in
Recovery Anonymous Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding
Support Group Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group
for Adults Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health
and Healing Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455;karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-up
Napa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation Group
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, for another series of meditation clinics this September. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. On Sept. 20, Dr. Keolker teaches Somatic Meditation for Physical Awareness, Liveliness and Comfort.” On Sept. 27, Dr. Keolker teaches “Mindfulness Meditation for Insight, Understanding and Acceptance.” Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
Reunions
Napa High Class of 1979
The Napa High Class of 1979 hosts its 40th reunion at Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $55. A second meet-up will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25. Attend either or both events. Reservations required. Ticket prices increase after Sept. 10. For more information, call 363-1406 or join the “Napa High School Class of 1979” reunion group on Facebook.
Vintage High School Call of 1984
The Vintage High Class of 1984 hosts its 35th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Runway by Patrick, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, from 5:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $85-$95. To purchase tickets, email Kim Dalton Funk at kim@kimberlysjoy.com. For more information, join the Facebook group “Vintage High Class of 1984 ~ Reunion Page.”
Napa High School ‘Decade of the Sixties’
Napa High School graduates from 1960-1969 are invited to the Napa High School “Decade of the Sixties” reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, rom 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include a lunch buffet. Casual dress; no host bar. Reservation deadline is Oct. 5. To purchase tickets, visit classcreator.com/Napa-California-1964.
Vintage High Class of 1994
The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the second Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (September-June) at Mount Saint Helena Golf Course (Tucker Room), 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions Club
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden Club
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (September-May, excluding December) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, silveradoguild@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Members of the Marine Corps League join together in camaraderie and fellowship for the purpose of preserving the traditions and promoting the interest of the U.S. Marine Corps. Info, 337-5241 ubpets@juno.com.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Ladies Golf Club
Looking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Wednesdays at noon. For more details and the meeting location, email irejoyce77@aol.com.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Archer Hotel, 1230 First St., Napa. Info, letipnapa.com.