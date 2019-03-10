Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
American Association of University Women
Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti is the guest speaker at the American Association of University Women public committee meeting on Tuesday, March 19, at the New Tech High School Cyber Café, 920 Yount St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
Napa Valley Dog
Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. March’s guest speaker Kate Farrell presents “Storytelling: An Interactive Workshop”. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its monthly luncheon meetings on the second Thursday of the month. New members welcome. For information and reservations, call 927-3150.
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Pelusi Building, 2298 Streblow Drive, Napa. March’s meeting includes a short business meeting followed by a demonstration on Tenerife. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley
Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $27; RSVP required. March’s guest speaker is Joanne Medero, managing director and head of the U.S. Public Policy Group at BlackRock. She will present “The Federalist Society: Then and Now”. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Invite the Muse
Writing Group
Invite the Muse, a writing group sponsored by Napa Valley Writers and the Art Association of Napa Valley, meets the third Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Art Association Clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St., Napa. RSVP is required to secure your spot. Info, emilyannbess@gmail.com; 224-5454.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (September-May, excluding December) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, silveradoguild@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 257-3457; vrigoni@sbcglobal.net.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Business Network
Meet local business professionals who grow their businesses through word-of-mouth referrals at the Napa Business Network meetings on Wednesdays at 6:45-8 a.m. at the Napa General Store, 500 Main St., Napa. Info, napabusinessnetwork.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, napavalleyallianceonaging.com; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-up
Napa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation Group
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.