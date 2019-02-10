Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa High Alumni Association
Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include Napa High teacher mini-grant winners, as well as Napa High coaches who received funds from the organization’s recent fundraiser. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club meets on the second Thursday of the month for lunch. In February, new stuffed animals will be collected to donate to Courage Center Aldea Children & Family Services. This month’s guest speaker will be from Napa Valley Museum discussing the Disney exhibit. New members welcome. For more information and reservations, call Joanne Kelly at 707-927-3150.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. February’s guest speaker Shelly King presents “The Joy of Writing Sex Scenes”. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at the Pelusi Building, 2298 Streblow Drive, Napa. All kinds of needlework invited to join us. Short business meeting followed by socializing. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $27; RSVP required. February’s guest speaker is California cattle rancher Debbie Bacigalupi. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and the second Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (September-June) at Mount Saint Helena Golf Course (Tucker Room), 2025 Grant St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (September-May, excluding December) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, silveradoguild@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 257-3457; vrigoni@sbcglobal.net.
Invite the Muse Writing Group
Invite the Muse, a writing group sponsored by Napa Valley Writers and the Art Association of Napa Valley, meets the third Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Art Association Clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St., Napa. RSVP is required to secure your spot. Info, emilyannbess@gmail.com; 224-5454.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning March 3, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, napavalleyallianceonaging.com; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Fundraisers
Have Bag, Will Travel
The Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts its annual vintage fashion show fundraiser Have Bag, Will Travel – 100 Years of Fashion on Sunday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Have Bag, Will Travel is an entertaining and informative theatrical tour of fashion through the ages. The program features a collection of antique gowns and accessories, including ball gowns, day dresses, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing. Tickets are $50. A three-course luncheon and champagne are included. Proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Genealogical Society and Goodwill of the Greater East Bay. Tickets can be purchased at the Napa Valley Genealogical Society’s library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa or by calling the library 707-252-2252.