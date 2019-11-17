Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
California Retired Teacher’s Association
California Retired Teacher’s Association meets Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Elk’s Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m.
Soroptimist International of Napa
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women and girls locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesday of the month at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd ., Napa, for lunch at noon; and on the fourth Tuesday of the month for an evening meeting (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, soroptimistnapa.org; 478-7630; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Wesley Low will be the guest presenter at the Nov. 25 meeting. He will be giving a presentation on blending techniques. Critique theme: Nature’s Landscapes. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (September through June) at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Guests welcome. Info, napawomensclub.com.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Old Goats
The men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation Group
Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Thanksgiving meditation class. Featuring a ceremony of gratitude, on Friday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 a.m. at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
Support Groups
Rainbow Room
LGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group
The Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Volunteer
Napa Valley Threshold Choir
The Napa Valley Threshold Choir, which sings for those who are ill, dying or in chronic pain, is recruiting members for 2020. Women with sweet, soft, lullaby voices who can sing on key are invited to consider becoming a bedside singer. Rehearsals are held on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning early next year. Those interested in volunteering may contact program director Sudie Pollock at 326-6436 for more details.
United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop
Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa is home to the United Methodist Women’s Thrift Shop. Volunteers are needed to staff the shop on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The shop offers a wide variety of clothing in all sizes for men and women, shoes, housewares, and linens. Info, 253-7472.
Wine Country Animal Lovers
Wine Country Animal Lovers is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue group that partners with local shelters to save the lives of homeless animals. From fostering to attending adoption events or photographing pets, there is a way for everyone to participate. Info, WineCountryAnimalLovers.org; 800-5058.
Share the Care
Share the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.
Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Store
Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles at the Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a quality resale store located at 1380 Trancas St. in Napa. Opportunities include: cashiers, customer service, sorters, and pricers. No experience necessary. Schedules are flexible and training will be provided. The shop’s proceeds fund the American Cancer Society. Info, call Bonnie at 224-4398.
Church Women United Clothing Center
Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon to staff the Church Women United Clothing Center in Napa. Info, 224-1341.
Rianda House Senior Activity Center
Volunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Napa Salvation Army
The Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria Hospice
Collabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.