Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic SocietyNapa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Local photographer Tim Carl discusses night photography at the Oct. 28. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening EditionNapa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (September through June) at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Guests welcome. Info, napawomensclub.com.
American Canyon KiwanisAmerican Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women FederatedNapa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Soroptimist International of St. HelenaSoroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance FrancaiseThe Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Support Groups
Attitudes for Health and HealingSupport group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges on the first and third Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Hearing Loss Support GroupNapa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who Have Lost A ChildCompassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623; jnunn@aol.com.
Napa MS Self-Help GroupThe Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease GroupThe Napa Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, to discuss issues regarding living with Parkinson’s disease from 3-5 p.m. Although not exclusively young onset – anyone may attend and bring their family or support people – the group focuses on staying active and living well with Parkinson’s disease. Info, 266-6156; 738-2366.
Challenging Behaviors Support GroupIs your child being difficult? Join other parents for support and discussion. Meetings are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Both English and Spanish support groups are offered and childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Autism Support GroupDo you have a child on the spectrum? Get connected and meet families on a similar journey. Meetings in English are held at the Napa Infant Program, 1511 Myrtle Ave., Napa. Meetings in Spanish are held at ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa. Childcare is available with advance registration. Info, 253-7444; parentscan.org/how-we-help.
Volunteer
Share the CareShare the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.
Napa American Cancer Society Discovery StoreVolunteers are needed for a variety of roles at the Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a quality resale store located at 1380 Trancas St. in Napa. Opportunities include: cashiers, customer service, sorters, and pricers. No experience necessary. Schedules are flexible and training will be provided. The shop’s proceeds fund the American Cancer Society. Info, call Bonnie at 224-4398.
Church Women United Clothing CenterVolunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon to staff the Church Women United Clothing Center in Napa. Info, 224-1341.
Rianda House Senior Activity CenterVolunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Napa Salvation ArmyThe Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria HospiceCollabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red CrossAs an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for HealingDo you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big SistersFor a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for ChildrenNapa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and EquitherapyTrain to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.
Reunions
Vintage High Class of 1994The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.