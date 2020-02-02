To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa High Alumni AssociationNapa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at noon. This meeting’s guests include Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and NVUSD Facilities and Maintenance Assistant Superintendent Mike Pearson. All are welcome. The Napa High History Room debuts that morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the NVUSD offices, 2425 Jefferson Street, Napa. Info, 695-7321.
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
American Legion Post 113Napa’s American Legion Post 113 meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. All U.S. military veterans welcome. Info, napalegion.org; 707-252-0837.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515; 255-1800.
Napa Valley Dog Training ClubNapa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Support Groups
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 583-2330.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking CircleSuscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support GroupThe Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory LossThis support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Attitudes for Health and HealingSupport group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges on the first and third Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 328-9916.
Transcend NapaLGBTQConnection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support GroupThis group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; OCDNapa@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org; 707-523-3222.
Health and Wellness
How To Fully Live health seminarsSigns Memorial Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville, presents the three-part health seminar program How to Fully Live featuring Coach Ruben J Guzman. The series includes “Freedom from Diabetes (Sunday, Feb. 2); “Preventing Alzheimer’s” (Sunday, Feb. 16); and “Healthy Heart, Longer Life” (March 1). All seminars are from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, coachruben@coachruben.com; 916-484-7415; 707-944-8221.
Slip, trips and falls preventionShare the Care Napa Valley hosts a special presentation on home safety and preventing falls on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Congregation Beth Sholom, 1455 Elm St. Napa, from 3-4 p.m. Learn to live independently as long as possible during this free informational presentation featuring licensed occupational therapist Robin Stearn. Find out what the risk factors for falling are and what steps you can take to reduce your fall risk, including home assessments and modifications. RSVP by calling Share the Care at 707-492-3198 or emailing sharethecarenv@gmail.com.
Classes/Workshops
Triple PThe Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Triple P parenting classes on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, beginning Feb. 22. Want to feel more successful as a parent and get ideas and strategies to help build a healthy family? Child care will be provided. Call 253-4283 for more information.
Call for artists
Open Studios Napa ValleyCalling all past, present and future Napa Valley Open Studios artists! A potluck gathering for information about participating in 2020 Open Studios will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. Chat and share information with other experienced Open Studio artists . Please bring a finger food dish or beverage to share. Info, artnv.org/open-studios-home.
Volunteer
Girls on the Run Life CoachesGirls on the Run Napa & Solano is looking for teachers, parents, and passionate community members who want to empower young girls (ages 8 to 13) by using social and emotional learning tools and foster healthy living. Volunteer training will be held at Girls on the Run offices on Feb. 15 in Solano County and Feb. 22 in Napa County to learn positive group facilitation strategies. Volunteers need only attend one training session. Both sessions run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Info, GOTRNapaSolano.org/coach or call 707-637-8909.
Di Rosa Center For Contemporary Art
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art seeks volunteers to lead public tours of the art gallery and grounds. Volunteers must commit to staying up to date with engagement techniques and exhibition content. To apply, visit bit.ly/34fsOup or email education@dirosaart.org.
Napa Police Department
Volunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
Community Resources For Children
Community Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Napa Community Animal Response Team
Napa Community Animal Response Team (Napa CART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
Mariposa
Mariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.
Wine Country Animal Lovers
Wine Country Animal Lovers is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue group that partners with local shelters to save the lives of homeless animals. From fostering to attending adoption events or photographing pets, there is a way for everyone to participate. Info, WineCountryAnimalLovers.org; 800-5058.
Share the Care
Share the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.