Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Reunions
Vintage High School Class of 1989
The Vintage High School Class of 1989 hosts its 30th high school reunion on Saturday, June 29, at the Napa General Store, 540 Main St., Suite 100, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Learn what your classmates have been up to and reconnect with those friends you’ve lost touch with. Enjoy appetizers, desserts and unlimited wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Admission is $77. Info, https://vintage89.ticketbud.com/30th-reunion.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 6:45 p.m. June’s annual Business Meeting will include annual reports, proposed operating budget for next year, a vote on by laws membership dues renewal terms, election of officers of the board, and discussion of the upcoming 2019 Annual Exhibition in October. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Ladies Golf Club
Looking for a new group of women to golf with? Napa Ladies Golf Club meets Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa. Contact club captain Kim Cappelle at kim@kimcappelle.com for more details.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at New Tech High School (Room 13), 920 Yount St., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Kiwanis is a service club focused on community service, particularly for local youth. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org; 319-5599.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Wednesdays at noon. For more details and the meeting location, email irejoyce77@aol.com.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning July 15, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-up
Napa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Volunteer
Rianda House Senior Activity Center
Volunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Napa Salvation Army
The Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.