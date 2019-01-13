Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the third Wednesdays of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info, sicalistoga.org.
Invite the Muse Writing Group
Invite the Muse, a writing group sponsored by Napa Valley Writers and the Art Association of Napa Valley, meets the third Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Art Association Clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St., Napa. RSVP is required to secure your spot. Info, emilyannbess@gmail.com; 224-5454.
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions Club
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden Club
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, joycenichols01@comcast.net.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 418-8185; topsundin@hotmail.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the third Saturday of the month (September-May) at The Runway Restaurant, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 10 a.m. Info, 255-1239.
Support Groups
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Hearing Loss Support Group
Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who Have Lost A Child
Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623.
Napa MS Self-Help Group
The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; 738-4949.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.org; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Al-anon Newcomer Meetings
Concerned about someone’s drinking or use of drugs? Al-anon can help give you answers. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Tuesdays at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 6 p.m. or Thursday’s “Finding Hope” at Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane (second floor conference room 1), Napa, at 1:30 p.m. Info, sonapalanon.com; 258-3690.
Loss of Loved One to Suicide
This weekly drop-in group is meant for adults who have lost a loved one due to suicide. The group meets Wednesdays at 3 p.m. at the office of Penni Cremen, MFT, 2180 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 483-9321.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
TOPS Club
TOPS Club is a weight-loss support and wellness education organization that meets Thursdays at 9 a.m. at La Siesta Village Club House, 4433 Solano Ave., Napa. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more. Weigh-ins are held at 8:30 a.m. Info, 253-8363; TOPS.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
CLUB ABLE
Napa-based All About Ability, an Independent Living Skills service designed to assist and support young adults with intellectual, processing, educational and developmental struggles, offers CLUB ABLE. The program offers 24/7 on-call support, response and crisis intervention, but the program also organizes fitness workshops, classes and recreational outings. Info, allaboutability.org/club-able.html.