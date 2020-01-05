To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers AssociationThe Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
American Legion Post 113Napa’s American Legion Post 113 meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. All U.S. military veterans welcome. Info, napalegion.org; 707-252-0837.
Napa Valley Dog Training ClubNapa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s ClubNapa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Sons in Retirement #149Sons in Retirement meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, sirinc2.org/branch/65; 227-0134; jjh4482@comcast.net.
Napa Valley WritersNapa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $8; $5 for California Writers Club members. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of NapaThe Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley NeedlersNapa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 11:15 a.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Bring a project to work on. Info, 255-1907.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 256-5613.
Soroptimist International of NapaSoroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women and girls locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesday of the month at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd ., Napa, for lunch at noon; and on the fourth Tuesday of the month for an evening meeting (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, soroptimistnapa.org; 478-7630; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet ConnectVet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid SocietyThe Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., NapaInfo, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515.
Soroptimist International CalistogaSoroptimist International Calistoga meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (September-June) at the Calistoga Hot Springs, 1006 Washington St., Calistoga. Info, sicalistoga.org; sicalistoga@soroptimist.net.
Napa Valley Genealogy SocietyThe Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions ClubThe Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden ClubThe Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Napa Host LionsNapa Host Lions meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Napa Sea Scout Building, 402 Riverside Drive, Napa, at 7 pm. Meetings are open to guests with prior reservations, and a dinner is served for a small donation. Membership is by invitation to service minded adults who wish to make a difference in our community. For reservations and more information, call 255-0906.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning GuildSilverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (September-May, excluding December) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, silveradoguild@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League #870All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Members of the Marine Corps League join together in camaraderie and fellowship for the purpose of preserving the traditions and promoting the interest of the U.S. Marine Corps. Info, 337-5241 ubpets@juno.com.
Napa Valley Photographic SocietyNapa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening EditionNapa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (September through June) at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Guests welcome. Info, napawomensclub.com.
American Canyon KiwanisAmerican Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women FederatedNapa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Soroptimist International of St. HelenaSoroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance FrancaiseThe Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Support Groups
Mental Health Family Support GroupFor families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Q*YouthLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Depression Bipolar Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics AnonymousAlcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social ClubThe Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Food Addicts in Recovery AnonymousAre you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support GroupBreastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation GroupMaster meditation teacher James Keolker hosts the meditation class “Achieving 20/20 Meditation” on Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. The class will discuss intention, goal setting, and creating a meditation calendar. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.