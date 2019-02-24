Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa Valley Photographic Society Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at the Napa Valley Art Association Building, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. February’s guest speaker is nature and wildlife photographer John Ehrenfeld of Napa County. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition
Napa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Gatherings include socializing, hors d’oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, branch149.sirinc2.org; 255-5834.
Napa County Taxpayers Association
The Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist International of St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don’t need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 688-9110; afnapa.com.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a self-study spiritual group, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 224-7515.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Support Groups
Learning to Live with Loss
Collarbia Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, hosts an eight-week grief support group, facilitated by Janeen Fabulae, LMFT, for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group meets Mondays, beginning March 3, from 3-4:40 p.m. Collabria Care provides a safe environment where you can share your feelings and experiences in a supportive group setting. This is a free community service, but registration is required. Info, jfabulae@collabriacare.org; 258-9080.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free gathering for trans, gender non-conforming, agender, and other gender expansive people on the first Friday of the month from 4:30-6 p.m. This group run by trans youth leaders offers information, support, food, activities, and fun. Free. Info, jude@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Health and Wellness
Senior Meditation Group
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 8, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. On March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
Classes/Workshops
Retirement Renewal Forums
Napa Probate and Estate Administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addresses “The State of Your Estate” during the latest installment of the Retirement Renewal Forums series on Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 pm. at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa. Ketron will discuss key strategies important in estate planning, how to avoid pitfalls and danger signs often overlooked by retirees, such as up-to-date wills, advance directives, and trust management. Free admission. Reservations recommended. Info, 258-9087, ext. 272; jmcnab@collabriacare.org.
Fundraisers
Have Bag, Will Travel
The Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts its annual vintage fashion show fundraiser Have Bag, Will Travel – 100 Years of Fashion on Sunday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Have Bag, Will Travel is an entertaining and informative theatrical tour of fashion through the ages. The program features a collection of antique gowns and accessories, including ball gowns, day dresses, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing. Tickets are $50. A three-course luncheon and champagne are included. Proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Genealogical Society and Goodwill of the Greater East Bay. Tickets can be purchased at the Napa Valley Genealogical Society’s library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa or by calling the library 707-252-2252.