To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Napa High Alumni AssociationNapa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at noon. This meeting’s guests include Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and NVUSD Facilities and Maintenance Assistant Superintendent Mike Pearson. All are welcome. The Napa High History Room debuts that morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the NVUSD offices, 2425 Jefferson Street, Napa. Info, 695-7321.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s ClubNapa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Sons in Retirement #149Sons in Retirement meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, sirinc2.org/branch/65; jjh4482@comcast.net.
Napa Valley WritersNapa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $8; $5 for California Writers Club members. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Active 20-30 Club of NapaThe Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley NeedlersNapa Valley Needlers and Handweavers meet on the second Thursday of the month at 10:45 a.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Bring a project to work on. Info, 255-1907; 255-1800.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.,Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. February’s meeting features guest speaker Orlean Koehle, state president of the California Eagle Forum. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Soroptimist International of NapaSoroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women and girls locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesday of the month at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd ., Napa, for lunch at noon; and on the fourth Tuesday of the month for an evening meeting (location may vary) at 5:30 p.m. Info, soroptimistnapa.org; 253-4328; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet ConnectVet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid SocietyThe Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley QuiltersNapa Valley Quilters meet on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 592-3515; 255-1800.
Support Groups
Widowed Seniors Social ClubThe Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org; 707-523-3222.
Q*YouthLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth (ages 16-24) and straight friends come together for fun, games, snacks, and activism on the second Wednesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Depression Bipolar
Support AllianceDepression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at OLE Health (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
You have free articles remaining.
Alcoholics AnonymousAlcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 5:45 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 773-315-0073; oa.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery AnonymousAre you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 7027- 299-7091; foodaddicts.org.
Breastfeeding Support GroupBreastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
Grief Support Group for AdultsCollabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Volunteer
Girls on the Run Life CoachesGirls on the Run Napa & Solano is looking for teachers, parents, and passionate community members who want to empower young girls (ages 8 to 13) by using social and emotional learning tools and foster healthy living. Volunteer training will be held at Girls on the Run offices on Feb. 15 in Solano County and Feb. 22 in Napa County to learn positive group facilitation strategies. Volunteers need only attend one training session. Both sessions run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Info, GOTRNapaSolano.org/coach or call 707-637-8909.
Napa Wildlife RescueNapa Wildlife Rescue is looking for volunteers to help with wildlife care, building/maintenance tasks and community education. There is a volunteer orientation every month to explain more and get you ready to volunteer. Volunteers must be 12 years old (with continuously supervising adult) or older. Napa Wildlife Rescue needs the most help April- September, during “baby season”. Email the clinic manager at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org to get orientation dates and to sign up. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
Napa American Cancer Society Discovery StoreVolunteers are needed for a variety of roles at the Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a quality resale store located at 1380 Trancas St. in Napa. Opportunities include: cashiers, customer service, sorters, and pricers. No experience necessary. Schedules are flexible and training will be provided. The shop’s proceeds fund the American Cancer Society. Info, call Bonnie at 224-4398.
Rianda House
Senior Activity CenterVolunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Health and Wellness
How To Fully Live health seminarsSigns Memorial Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville, presents the health seminar program How to Fully Live, featuring Coach Ruben J Guzman. The series includes “Preventing Alzheimer’s” (Sunday, Feb. 16); and “Healthy Heart, Longer Life” (March 1). All seminars are from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, coachruben@coachruben.com; 916-484-7415; 707-944-8221.
Slip, trips and falls preventionShare the Care Napa Valley hosts a special presentation on home safety and preventing falls on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Congregation Beth Sholom, 1455 Elm St. Napa, from 3-4 p.m. Learn to live independently as long as possible during this free informational presentation featuring licensed occupational therapist Robin Stearn. Find out what the risk factors for falling are and what steps you can take to reduce your fall risk, including home assessments and modifications. RSVP by calling Share the Care at 707-492-3198 or emailing sharethecarenv@gmail.com.
Classes/Workshops
Triple PThe Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Triple P parenting classes on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon, beginning Feb. 22. Want to feel more successful as a parent and get ideas and strategies to help build a healthy family? Child care will be provided. Call 253-4283 for more information.
Call for artists
Open Studios Napa ValleyCalling all past, present and future Napa Valley Open Studios artists! A potluck gathering for information about participating in 2020 Open Studios will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. Chat and share information with other experienced Open Studio artists . Please bring a finger food dish or beverage to share. Info, artnv.org/open-studios-home.