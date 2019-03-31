Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Writing Workshop
Napa Valley Writers presents a memoir writing workshop on Saturday, April 6, from noon-3 p.m. at Synergy Wellness, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Admission is $45; $25 for Napa Valley Writers members. Spaces limited. Info, napavalleywriters.net; lopezs10@live.com.
Spring Fling Fashion Show
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its annual Spring Fling Fashion Show on Thursday, April 11, at the Napa Elks Lodge, 3840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. The event features fashions by Total Look of Sonoma. Lunch included. For more information or to reserve your tickets, call 927-3150; 255-3617.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, branch149.sirinc2.org; 255-5834.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers Association
The Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Fundraisers
Taste For Knowledge
Napa Valley Education Foundation hosts its annual Taste For Knowledge fundraiser on Saturday, April 6, at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $150. Info, nvef.org/events/taste-for-knowledge.
Scholarship fundraiser
The Vintage High School Music Department hosts a scholarship fundraiser for Alaina’s Voice on Sunday, April 7, at the Napa Bingo Emporium (at the Napa Valley Expo), from noon-2:30 p.m. Use the 601 Silverado Trail entrance. A $60 buy-in includes bingo packs and extra games. Alaina’s Voice was created in honor of Alaina Housley, a 2018 Vintage graduate who was killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California in November 2018. Info, 707-738-0498.
Run for the Roses
Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland hosts its annual spring luncheon and fashion show Run for the Roses on Wednesday, April 17, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2200 Gateway Court, Fairfield, at 11 a.m. Napa/Solano Lilac Branch raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Tickets are $80. Tickets must be reserved by April 5. Info, 559-288-8170; lilacbranch.org.
Support Groups
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss
This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free gathering for trans, gender non-conforming, agender, and other gender expansive people on the first Friday of the month from 4:30-6 p.m. This group run by trans youth leaders offers information, support, food, activities, and fun. Free. Info, jude@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.com; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. Come to the “Beginner’s Meeting” Mondays at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, aanapa.org.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 8 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous hosts a Big Book and Step Study meeting every Tuesday at the Crosswalk Church Heritage Room, 2590 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Info, 252-8743.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; foodaddicts.org.