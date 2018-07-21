The Napa Valley Register Community Bulletin Board includes listings for clubs/organizations, support groups, fundraisers, and volunteer opportunities in Napa County.
A sampling of these listings appears in print each Sunday. To be included in the Community Bulletin Board, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
Rotary of North Napa
The Rotary Club of North Napa meets on Tuesdays at the Napa Valley Wine Train Culinary Arts Center, 801 Eighth St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Info, northnaparotary.org.
Napa Valley Harmonizers
Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals on Tuesdays at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261- 0989.
Kiwanis Club of St Helena
The Kiwanis Club of St Helena meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., St. Helena. Info, sthelenakiwanis.org; 337-8936; StHelenaKiwanis@gmail.com.
Napa Business Network
Meet local business professionals who grow their businesses through word-of-mouth referrals at the Napa Business Network meetings on Wednesdays at 6:45-8 a.m. at the Napa General Store, 500 Main St., Napa. Info, napabusinessnetwork.com.
Napa Toastmasters
Napa Toastmasters 2024 meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Napa Valley Language Academy (Room 28), 2700 Kilburn Ave., Napa. Toastmasters is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Guests welcome. Info, 634-4864; napatoastmasters.org.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa
Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa meets Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa. Info, kiwanisgreaternapa.org.
Napa Rotary
Napa Rotary meets Wednesdays from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, naparotary.org; 258-1799.
Napa Sunrise Rotary
Napa Sunrise Rotary meets Thursdays at the Silverado Country Club, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, at 7 a.m. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united to provide humanitarian services and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Info, napasunriserotary.net.
Kiwanis Club of Napa
Kiwanis Club of Napa’s meets Thursdays at noon at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, KiwanisClubOfNapa.org.
LeTip of Napa
Meet new people and make new business connections when LeTip of Napa meets on Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. at Red Hen Cantina, 4175 Solano Ave., Napa. Info, letipnapa.org; 346-7601.
Calistoga Rotary Club
Calistoga Rotary Club meets every Thursday in the Tucker Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 2025 Grant St, Calistoga. Meetings are at noon on the first and third Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays. Info, calistogarotary.org.
Old Goats
The men’s discussion group Old Goats meets Fridays at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Info, 255-1800.
Calistoga Camera Club
The Calistoga Camera Club holds informal meetings over lunch every Friday at noon at the Palisades Deli and Cafe located in the Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave. #1, Calistoga. Info, calistogacameraclub.org.
A Course in Miracles
A Course in Miracles, a group devoted to unblocking all the barriers from love’s presence, meets on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. at Napa Valley Center For Spiritual Living, 1237 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 339-2320.
Napa Cribbage Club
Play nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol
Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7. Info, 255-5673.
Sons in Retirement #149
Sons in Retirement meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11 a.m. Sons in Retirement (SIRs) is for retired or semi-retired men who would like to have lunch once a month and hear guest speakers on a variety of topics. Branch #149 also offers activities such as golf, bocce, wine tasting, dinners, bicycling and walks. Info, branch149.sirinc2.org; 479-4688.
Napa Business Advantage
Napa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Lilac Branch of Children's Hospital
The Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
High XII Masonic Order
High XII (High 12) meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Denny’s, 1000 Imola Ave., Napa at 11:30 a.m. Info, napavalleymasonic93.org; 963-3210.
Napa Valley Bonsai Club
Join the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 945-0908; nvbonsai.org.
Napa Valley Dog Training Club
Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
Napa Women’s Club
Napa Women’s Club – a nonprofit service club for women to meet new friends, listen to guest speakers and support opportunities to better the community – meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at the Napa Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Info, 226-7763; napawomensclub.com.
Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers embraces all genres, writing styles and related professions, providing networking, leadership and support through workshops, special events and open-mic readings. The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleywriters.net; info.napavalleywriters@gmail.com.
Napa Newcomers Club
New to Napa and looking to meet new people? Napa Newcomers Club, a social club for women and men, meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meeting locations vary. Info, 666-5812.
American Canyon Kiwanis
American Canyon Kiwanis meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon and on the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, 3600 Broadway St., American Canyon. Info, amcankiwanis.org.
Active 20-30 Club of Napa
The Active 20-30 Club of Napa #57 is a service group of 20- and 30-somethings with a passion for improving the lives of underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in Napa County. Napa 20-30 meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at a local Napa restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Info, napaactive2030.org; membership@napaactive2030.org
Napa Valley Welcome Club
The Napa Valley Welcome Club hosts its monthly luncheon meetings on the second Thursday of the month. New members welcome. For information and reservations, call 255-3617.
Napa Valley Needlers
Napa Valley Needlers meet on the second Thursday of the month at noon at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 226-6108.
Napa Valley Republican Women
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at The Runway, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $35; RSVP required. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org.
Soroptimist International
Soroptimist International of Napa, a women’s service club helping women locally and internationally, meets on the second and third Tuesdays at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for lunch; and fourth Tuesday of the month for a dinner (location may vary) at 5:45 p.m. Info, 481-1763; sinapa@soroptimist.net.
Napa County Vet Connect
Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, on the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Napa Valley Orchid Society
The Napa Valley Orchid Society meets on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, nv-os.org; info@nv-os.org.
Napa Valley Quilters
Napa Valley Quilt Guild meets on the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, napavalleyquilters.org; 254-0470.
Beekeepers of Napa Valley
Beekeepers of Napa Valley meets on the third Monday of the month February through November. The group offers a wealth of information from beekeepers and researchers in Napa and Sonoma counties. Info, beekeepersofnapavalley.org; 227-2489.
Napa Climate NOW! Action Committee
The Napa Climate NOW! Action Committee meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The group works on projects to educate our community and elected representatives about effective measures and strategies to pursue in the effort to slow climate change. Email kittylong100@gmail.com for location and additional details.
Soroptimist International Calistoga
Soroptimist International Calistoga meets on the third Wednesdays of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info, sicalistoga.org.
Invite the Muse Writing Group
Invite the Muse, a writing group sponsored by Napa Valley Writers and the Art Association of Napa Valley, meets the third Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Art Association Clubhouse, 1520 Behrens St., Napa. RSVP is required to secure your spot. Info, emilyannbess@gmail.com; 224-5454.
Napa Valley Genealogy Society
The Napa Valley Genealogy Society meets monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Napa Valley Genealogy Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. Info, napavalleygenealogy.org; 252-2252.
Calistoga Lions Club
The Calistoga Lions Club meets the third Thursday of the month from 6-10 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., in Calistoga. Info, 942-6400.
Calistoga Garden Club
The Calistoga Garden Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Tucker Room at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga. Newcomers welcome. Info, 942-6063; 942-6768.
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild
Silverado Handweaving and Spinning Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, joycenichols01@comcast.net.
Marine Corps League #870
All former and active Marines are invited to meet on the third Saturday of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Info, 418-8185; topsundin@hotmail.com.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Daughters of the American Revolution meet on the third Saturday of the month (September-May) at The Runway Restaurant, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 10 a.m. Info, 255-1239.
Napa Valley Photographic Society
Napa Valley Photographic Society meets on the fourth Monday of the month (excluding May and December) at Napa Valley Art Association building, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
Napa Women's Club Evening Edition
Napa Women's Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Gatherings include socializing, hors d'oeuvres and wine. No meetings in November or December. Info, napawomensclub.com; 226-7763.
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated
Napa Vintage Republican Women Federated meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Olive Tree Inn, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. Social begins at 5 p.m.; dinner is at 6. For information and reservations, call 257-6204 or 227-8639.
American Needlepoint Guild
Wine Country Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at Napa Senior Center, 1600 Jefferson Ave., Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info, 649-0475; napaneedlepoint@gmail.com.
Napa County League of Women Voters
Napa County League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Info, 257-7450; napa.ca.lwvnet.org
Soroptimist International of St. Helena
Soroptimist Internationalof St. Helena inspires action and creates opportunities to transform the lives of women and girls through a global network of members and international partnerships. For meeting information, visit sisthelena.org.
Napa Valley Movie Group
Napa Valley movie fans meet twice a month at either Napa Century Theatre or St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema. All are welcome. Visit meetup.com/Napa-Valley-Movie-Group to join.
Alliance Francaise
The Napa chapter of this international French club welcomes all who are interested in the French language and culture. The club hosts screening of French films and other social and cultural events. You don't need to be a fluent speaker to join the fun. Info, 252-2673; afnapa.com.
Support Groups
Grief Support Group for Adults
Collabria Hospice, formerly Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, offers a drop-in grief support group for adults each Thursday at 4 p.m. Info, 258-9080.
Attitudes for Health and Healing
Support group explores healing attitudes as a result of illness, loss, needed support, financial fears, relationship issues and other life challenges each Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. Info, 815-1557; 815-1108.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Are you underweight or overweight? Obsessed with weight or dieting? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center Main Conference Room, 1000 Trancas Ave., Napa. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Info, 254-7699; 738-4949.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance meets Mondays from 7:30-9 p.m. at Clinic Ole (second floor in the Schaffer Room), 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa. The weekly support group meetings are meant for high-functioning individuals with major depression or bipolar disorder and/or family members. Info, NapaBipolarDepression.org; 738-2195; sherrie.napa@comcast.net.
Widowed Seniors Social Club
The Widowed Senior Social Club meets Tuesdays at Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 7:30 a.m. for support, friendship and activities. The group also hosts a monthly luncheon on the second Friday of the month at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at noon. Info, 254-0467; 224-6081.
LGBTQ Counseling
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Co-Dependents Anonymous
Co-Dependents Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The group meets Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Napa County Health and Human Services, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. Info, 225-5455; karenkayoneill@gmail.com.
Al-anon Newcomer Meetings
Concerned about someone's drinking or use of drugs? Al-anon can help give you answers. Come to the "Beginner's Meeting" Tuesdays at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St., Napa, at 6 p.m. or Thursday's "Finding Hope" at Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane (second floor conference room 1), Napa, at 1:30 p.m. Info, sonapalanon.com; 258-3690.
Loss of Loved One to Suicide
This weekly drop-in group is meant for adults who have lost a loved one due to suicide. The group meets Wednesdays at 3 p.m. at the office of Penni Cremen, MFT, 2180 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 483-9321.
Breastfeeding Support Group
Breastfeeding Support Group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen Of The Valley Medical Center Community Outreach Department, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. The group is facilitated by Lactation Consultants. Drop in; no registration is required. Info, 252-4411.
TOPS Club
TOPS Club is a weight-loss support and wellness education organization that meets Thursdays at 9 a.m. at La Siesta Village Club House, 4433 Solano Ave., Napa. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise and more. Weigh-ins are held at 8:30 a.m. Info, 253-8363; TOPS.org.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
CLUB ABLE
Napa-based All About Ability, an Independent Living Skills service designed to assist and support young adults with intellectual, processing, educational and developmental struggles, offers CLUB ABLE. The program offers 24/7 on-call support, response and crisis intervention, but the program also organizes fitness workshops, classes and recreational outings. Info, allaboutability.org/club-able.html.
Mental Health Family Support Group
For families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 3:30–5 p.m. at the Napa County Veterans’ Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202A, Napa. Info, 253-4809.
LGBT Seniors Discussion Group
LGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Transcend Napa
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free gathering for trans, gender non-conforming, agender, and other gender expansive people on the first Tuesday of the month from 4:30-6 p.m. This group run by trans youth leaders offers information, support, food, activities, and fun. Free. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Crohn's and Colitis Support Group
Northern California Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation offers a support group on the first Tuesday of the month at Ole Health, Second Floor Conference Room, 1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, from 7-8 p.m. Meetings provide patients and loved ones emotional support and a connection with a community who shares their challenges. Info, rhari724@gmail.com; 812-4555.
Lupus Support Group
This ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory Loss
This support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
OCD Support Group
This group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at Napa Valley College (Room 830), 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
Low Vision Support Group
Earle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, 707-636-2314; Jefferson@earlebaum.org.
Napa Valley Alliance on Aging
The Napa Alliance on Aging meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Napa, at noon. Anyone interesting in older adults and the business of caring for people is encouraged to attend. Info, 226-7127; yvonnebaginski@gmail.com.
Q*Youth
LGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., offers a place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning youth and straight friends come together for snacks, games, fun and activism on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
NAMI Mental Illness Support Group
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a support group to family, friends and advocates of people living with mental illness on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente, 3285 Claremont Way, Napa. Info, 255-1624; penaj1234@att.net; namisolanocounty.org.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG UpValley)
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the second Thursday of the month at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.
Parkinson’s Support Group
Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, hosts a Parkinson’s Support Group on the second Thursday of the month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Appropriate for individuals with any level of Parkinson’s disease or for anyone who cares for someone with Parkinson’s. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Hearing Loss Support Group
Napa Valley Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association meets on the third Wednesday of the month (September-June) at Napa Senior Center, 1518 Jefferson St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Info, 226-9832.
For Parents Who Have Lost A Child
Compassionate Friends of Napa, a support group for those who have lost a child at any age, from any cause, meets on the third Thursday of the month from 7-9 p.m. at the Synergy Wellness Center, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa, on the second floor. All bereaved parents are welcome at no charge. Info, 258-1623.
Napa MS Self-Help Group
The Napa Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at Center For Spiritual Living, 1249 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, 363-5448; nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CAN/Groups-and-Discussions.
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry
Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministry meets on the fourth Monday of the month at St. John’s Hall, 924 Napa St., Napa. Info, 758-2603.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) hosts its monthly support group meeting on the fourth Tuesday of the month (excluding November and December) at the Wolfe Center, 2310 First St., Napa, from 7- 9 p.m. Info, info@pflagnapa.org; 681-1477; pflagnapa.org.
Calistoga Caregivers
Calistoga Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Calistoga Center, 1307 Washington St., Calistoga. Program is supported by the Area Agency on Aging, Napa/Solano Counties. Info, 258-9080.
Health and Wellness
Napa Valley Insight Meditation
Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
Volunteer
Napa Police Department
Volunteers are needed to assist at DUI checkpoints, school bike rodeos, and community events. Other opportunities with the Napa Police Department include neighborhood volunteer patrols, patrol vehicle maintenance, SWAT scenarios, and mobile radar units. You must be 21 or older, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid California driver’s license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions. Info, 257-9353; etail@cityofnapa.org.
Community Resources For Children
Community Resources For Children promotes early education in Napa County. Volunteers help staff events, read at storytime events at the Napa Farmers Market, and share their talents by hosting learning activities such as music, art or science. Get involved and advocate for quality education. Info, esimonsson@crcnapa.org; crcnapa.org; 253-0376, ext. 140.
Napa Community Animal Response Team
Napa Community Animal Response Team (NCART) works in cooperation with loca, state, and federal agnecies to ensure the best possible outcome for animals in Napa County and other areas who need assistance during emergencies, such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires. Info, napacart.org; info@napacart.org.
Mariposa
Mariposa empowers young women in Napa to stand up and speak out against violence and substance abuse. Mentors are needed to help guide adolescent girls to make healthy life choices. Mentor training provided. Info, 253-6806; joguzman@napacoe.org.
Solano-Napa Habitat For Humanity
Volunteers are needed to help build a home in Napa. No construction experience necessary. Be a part of a global volunteer workforce that has built or repaired more than a million homes worldwide. Visit solanonapahabitat.org to fill out a volunteer application. Info, 422-1948; akilleen@solanonapahabitat.org.
Wine Country Animal Lovers
Wine Country Animal Lovers is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue group that partners with local shelters to save the lives of homeless animals. From fostering to attending adoption events or photographing pets, there is a way for everyone to participate. Info, WineCountryAnimalLovers.org; 800-5058.
Share the Care
Share the Care seeks volunteers to build relationships with lonely, isolated people of all ages who are chronically ill, aged or frail and need a touchstone friendship over time. Volunteers must be willing to commit to at least 10 hours a month. Share the Care needs volunteers who have caring hearts and want to make a difference. Volunteers take people shopping or to the movies, read to them, cook meals, pack boxes, care for pets and so on. Info, 492-3198; sharethecarenv@gmail.com; napavalleysharethecare.com.
Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Store
Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles at the Napa American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a quality resale store located at 1380 Trancas St. in Napa. Opportunities include: cashiers, customer service, sorters, and pricers. No experience necessary. Schedules are flexible and training will be provided. The shop’s proceeds fund the American Cancer Society. Info, call Bonnie at 224-4398.
Church Women United Clothing Center
Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon to staff the Church Women United Clothing Center in Napa. Info, 224-1341.
Aldea Children Family Services
Aldea Children Family Services is looking for volunteers who enjoy sharing their time and talents. Opportunities include event planning, workshop instruction, staffing outreach events and child supervision. Info, aldeainc.org/get-involved/volunteers; 255-1855, ext. 662; volunteers@aldeainc.org.
Rianda House Senior Activity Center
Volunteers needed to help out at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena. Opportunities include greeter, lunch/brunch server, garden crew, resource librarian, community outreach ambassador and arts/lecture ambassador. Info, 963-8555; mary@rinadahouse.org.
Napa Salvation Army
The Napa Salvation Army is looking for new advisory board members to provide guidance for the many activities performed by the local Salvation Army officers and staff, including the daily lunch program, the community Thanksgiving meal, Christmas gifts for local kids in need, hot meal service from Mobile Canteen, and more. The advisory board meets once a month. Info, 363-4895 (ask for Pat); kevin.hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Collabria Hospice
Collabria Hospice offers patient-centered care and community resources for those facing the transitions of aging, chroinic illness or the end of life. Its programs rely on dedicated, compassionate volunteers to assist with a variety of support services. Info, 254-4172; ahouse@nvhads.org.
American Red Cross
As an American Red Cross volunteer, you will teach preparedness classes, respond to disasters locally, and help to build chapter readiness by developing community partnerships. Info, 438-7062; Eva.Marquez@redcross.org.
Paws for Healing
Do you have a friendly, happy, healthy dog who loves people? Paws for Healing, a nonprofit organization that trains you to become a volunteer with your canine, visits hospitals, assisted living facilities, libraries and simply makes other people smile with canine visits. Info, 258-3486; PawsForHealing.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
For a few hours, a couple times a month, you can give a child the invaluable gift of your friendship. By simply changing their perspective of what the world can offer, you can literally start changing their lives. Info, 707-258-6346; triveracalderon@bbbsnorthbay.org
Napa CASA, A Voice for Children
Napa Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are trained community volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers provide advocacy, support and mentorship for children up to age 18. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo a thorough background and screening process, and complete approximately 36 hours of training. Info, 707-257-CASA; casa@napacasa.org.
Cornerstone Assisted Riding and Equitherapy
Train to be a volunteer therapeutic horse handler, leader or sidewalker. CARE provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults. Info, help@carebayarea.org or 888-922-7366.