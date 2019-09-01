Read the complete Community Bulletin at napavalleyregister.com. To be included in the Community Bulletin, contact Online Editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
Clubs/Meetings
California Retired TeachersThe California Retired Teachers of Napa Valley meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Lunch is $17 for members; $12 for teachers retired before 1992; and $24 for guests and non-members. Meal choices include chicken cordon bleu; baked salmon; or spinach and cheese ravioli w/pesto cream sauce. RSVP required. Please send your check to CalRTA NV to P.O. 6286, Napa, CA 94581. Payment must be received by Saturday, Sept. 7.
Native Daughters of the Golden West EshcolNative Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets on the first Monday of the month at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:45. Info, 255-5673.
Napa Business AdvantageNapa Business Advantage meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at The Gasser Building Conference Room, 433 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 11:30 a.m. Info, napabusinessadvantage.com.
Napa County Taxpayers AssociationThe Napa County Taxpayers Association meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Barwick Law Firm, 2005 Delpha Drive, Napa, at 5:30 p.m. Info, 227-2812.
Lilac Branch of Children’s HospitalThe Napa/Solano Lilac Branch of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club, 255 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon. The group raises funds to support programs that benefit the health and well-being of children. Info: lilacbranchch@aol.com; lilacbranch.org.
American Legion Post 113Napa’s American Legion Post 113 meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans. All U.S. military veterans welcome. Info, napalegion.org; 707-252-0837.
Napa Valley Bonsai ClubJoin the Napa Valley Bonsai Club for demonstrations, programs and instructional workshops on the first Saturday of the month (excluding holidays), from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, nvbonsai.org.
Napa Valley Republican WomenNapa Valley Republican Women Federated meets on the second Thursday of the month (excluding July and August) at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, for a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. September’s meeting features guest speaker Allison Olsen, a professional advocate for Republican policies at the state capitol. Lunch is $45; RSVP required. Info, rsvprepwomen@gmail.com; napavalleyrwf.org; 255-5613.
Napa Women’s Club Evening EditionNapa Women’s Club Evening Edition meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month (September through June) at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Clubhouse, 218 Franklin St., Napa. Guests welcome. Info, napawomensclub.com.
Napa Cribbage ClubPlay nine games against nine different opponents during Napa Cribbage Club meetings every Tuesday from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Napa Moose Lodge, 3275 Browns Valley Road, Napa. Info, dennym29@gmail.com; 224-2345.
Support Groups
Mental Health Family Support GroupFor families and friends of individuals with mental illness, this group meets on the first Monday of the month from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Room 202, Napa. No sign-ups required; drop-ins welcome. Info, 253-4046.
LGBT Seniors Discussion GroupLGBTQ Connection Napa hosts a group for LGBT seniors on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Community Outreach, 3448 Villa Lane, Suite 102, Napa. There are no strict age qualifications. Free. Info, ian@lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Lupus Support GroupThis ongoing monthly support group – meant for those diagnosed with Lupus – meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Wellness Center, Conference Room 2 on second floor, 3421 Villa Lane, Napa. The group meetings provide education and support and are open to the public at no charge. Info, 226-9838 or bethe11@mac.com.
Talking CircleSuscol Intertribal Council hosts a talking circle from 6-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at its office located at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, in Napa. A talking circle is a support group for a healthy lifestyle through cultural sharing. This is an opportunity to share and release stressful moments. The talking circle is facilitated by Sal Garcia Pinola. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; lidia@suscolcouncil.org.
Rainbow RoomLGBTQ Connection brings together LGBTQ youth and friends in Calistoga for a social gathering on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. at Calistoga Jr/Sr High School, 1608 Lake St., Calistoga. Free. Info, lgbtqconnection.org; 251-9432.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support GroupThe Pacific Chapter of the Neuropathy Association meets in a group support environment to discuss the latest information available to address the pain and discomfort associated with peripheral neuropathy on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. Info, 257-2343.
Caregivers of Persons with Memory LossThis support group for family caregivers of persons with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias meets on the first and third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena. Info, riandahouse.org; 963-8555.
Transcend NapaLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts a free social gathering and support group for transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender fabulous folks of all ages, hosted by trans leaders from the local community, on the first Friday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Info, lgbtqconnection.org;251-9432.
OCD Support GroupThis group is for friends and family members of those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. The group meets on the first Saturday of the month at 5 Financial Plaza, Suite 228, Napa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group offers support, friendship and nonjudgmental conversation. Info, 280-8009; napaocd@gmail.com.
LGBTQ CounselingLGBTQ Connection Napa, 780 Lincoln Ave., hosts free LGBTQ-friendly counseling on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. To schedule an appointment or make arrangements for free counseling at another Napa County location, call 251-9432 or email ian@lgbtqconnection.org.
Mamasté Mommy Meet-upNapa Moms co-directors Jennifer Hampton and Crystal McAuley hosts the free, drop-in peer support group Mamasté Mommy Meet-up on Fridays from 10-11:45 a.m. at the at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. Searching to find your footing after having a baby or multiples? This group is for expecting moms and new moms with children under 1 year (pre-walkers). Info, moxienapa.com/community.
Overeaters AnonymousOvereaters Anonymous meets Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. Overeaters Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery from compulsive eating. Info, 255-5524.
Low Vision Support GroupEarle Baum Center of the Blind hosts a low vision support group on the second Monday of the month at Meadows of Napa Valley, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Open to visually impaired seniors ages 55 and older. Info, earlebaum.org ; 707-523-3222.
Health and
Wellness
Senior Meditation GroupDr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, for another series of meditation clinics this September. On Friday, Sept. 13, Dr. Keolker will teach “Breath Meditation: How to Unknot Your Mind for Clarity, Joy and Well-being” at 9:30 a.m. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. On Sept. 20, Dr. Keolker teaches Somatic Meditation for Physical Awareness, Liveliness and Comfort.” On Sept. 27, Dr. Keolker teaches “Mindfulness Meditation for Insight, Understanding and Acceptance.” Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
Reunions
Napa High Class of 1969The Napa High Class of 1969 hosts its 50th reunion at the Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-11 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit NapaHighClassOf1969.org.
Napa High Class of 1979The Napa High Class of 1979 hosts its 40th reunion at Chardonnay Golf Club, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, American Canyon, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $55. A second meet-up will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Downtown Joe’s, 902 Main St., Napa, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25. Attend either or both events. Reservations required. Ticket prices increase after Sept. 10. For more information, call 363-1406 or join the “Napa High School Class of 1979” reunion group on Facebook.
Vintage High School Call of 1984The Vintage High Class of 1984 hosts its 35th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Runway by Patrick, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, from 5:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $85-$95. To purchase tickets, email Kim Dalton Funk at kim@kimberlysjoy.com. For more information, join the Facebook group “Vintage High Class of 1984 ~ Reunion Page.”
Napa High School ‘Decade of the Sixties’Napa High School graduates from 1960-1969 are invited to the Napa High School “Decade of the Sixties” reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, rom 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 and include a lunch buffet. Casual dress; no host bar. Reservation deadline is Oct. 5. To purchase tickets, visit classcreator.com/Napa-California-1964.
Vintage High Class of 1994The Vintage High Class of 1994 hosts its 25th reunion at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $75; $125 for couples — now through Aug. 26. After that, prices increase to $80; $145 for couples. For tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com. For updates, join the “Vintage High School Alumni 1994” Facebook group.