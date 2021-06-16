Napa County Landmarks announces 2021 scholarship winners

To encourage the next generation of historic preservationists, Napa County Landmarks (NCL), for the third consecutive year, has granted scholarships for graduating Napa County high school seniors in 2021.

NCL is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the appreciation and preservation of historic buildings, sites and districts through educational programs, public policy, research and technical assistance.

NCL has awarded eight scholarships of $1,000 based on applicant responses to the question: “Why is historic preservation important?”

Students has to be a Napa County resident with minimum GPA of 3.0.

The winners for 2021 are:

Napa High School: Mara Miller, Natalie Rodriguez and Violet McCaffrey-Pecher.

St. Helena High School: Liesl Wolf Heinemann, Brandon Paul David Forgie, Tania Escheverria and Reid Ivanoff.

Vintage High School : Harrison Wright.