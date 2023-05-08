I am so excited to bring my love for culinary arts, teaching, and (infatuation) for the Napa Farmers Market all together again. The desire to share cooking love, tips and recipes has never left the market’s mission since the demo days.

Sharing a love for cooking is obviously an important part of this weekly column, along with our newsletter. Now though, I am in a wonderfully unique position to bring my passion and knowledge of the Napa Farmers Market to life in a new way, by creating a farmers market tour and cooking class, powered by PLAYTE Kitchen.

We will have an opportunity to not only meet some of the passionate (and hard working!) vendors and small business owners, but we will also discover what is in season each class/market day. We will explore ingredients that may be new to you, and learn how to pick and handle them, along with learning cooking techniques and how to maximize flavor by understanding flavor interactions.

I think anyone who shops at the farmers market on a semi-regular basis knows the basic seasonality of our local foods. Which is quite different from the visual message received from supermarket produce departments. Though, in difficult weather years like this one, it can be challenging to know exactly what you will find each market day. Prior to shopping at the farmers market, it is helpful to have a loose game plan when menu planning. Also, keep your eyes and mind open to the bounty and possibilities of each individual market. This will be the approach we take, by having some standard recipes that can be maneuvered depending on what looks great that day, so no two classes will ever be the same.

I hope you will join a class and experience my admiration and devotion to these amazing vendors! If interested, you can sign up at playtekitchen.com, the Napa Farmers Market Tour and Cooking Class will be offered every other Saturday beginning in June.

GREEN SALAD WITH SHAVED FENNEL & RADISH, SEASONAL FRUIT, PICKLE VINAIGRETTE

Recipe courtesy of PLAYTE Kitchen

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 Tbls. Pickle juice, vinegar based pickle juice yields a bolder flavor, though fermented pickle juice is quite delicious (just increase the amount by about 1 Tbls.)

• 1 tsp. finely minced shallot

• ½ tsp. Dijon mustard

• 6 Tbls. Extra virgin olive oil

• Salt and pepper as needed

• 1 large head lettuce, preferably butterhead, red leaf, or green leaf (or a combination), leaves separated, cleaned and dried, chopped or torn if desired

• 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed of stalks (tops reserved garnish) and halved from top to bottom and sliced thinly crosswise

• 2-3 radishes, sliced very thin

• 1 pint berries, or 2 cups of chopped seasonal fruit (stone fruit, apples, pears, or whatever is perfectly in season)

• fresh dill, chopped, as needed for garnish

PROCEDURE:

For the dressing, add the pickle juice, shallot, and mustard to a small mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until fully incorporated or emulsified. Add salt and pepper as needed. Set aside.

For the salad, combine the lettuce and fennel in a large mixing bowl. Add about 2 Tbls. of the dressing and toss gently to combine. Add the radishes and berries, and more dressing as needed, toss gently once again to combine and lightly coat everything in the dressing. Taste and adjust with additional salt and pepper, if needed. Top the salad with chopped dill and fennel tops. Enjoy!