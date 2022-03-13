 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa High plans reunion for classes of 1960 and 1961

The organizing committee for the upcoming reunion for the Napa High School classes of 1960 and 1961 includes, (front row, from left) Susan Antonini 1961; Sue Taylor Reeves, 1960; Sharon Million Davis, 1960; Stana Lee Vallerga Andrews, 1961; Judy Farrell Fell, 1960; second row, from left, Thomas Bartlett 1961; Jim Davis, 1960; Ron Collins 1961; Mike Cook, 1960 and Ken Lloyd 1961. Not photographed are Gary Garaventa, 1961; Gail DeVita, 1961; Brian Newell, 1961, and Lori Donovan La Dow, 1961.

 Submitted photo

They are a few years older, but their enthusiasm for a good party has not diminished. The Napa High Schools classes of 1960 and 1961 are planning a reunion for June 25, and the organizers are hoping to reach as many classmates as they can to join them.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their 60-year reunions in 2020 and 2021. Now, with the world opening back up again for gatherings, they have decided to go together and host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Napa, said the event chairman Gary Garaventa.

Garaventa explained that he was at a planning meeting and "stepped out of the room for three minutes and when I came back in I found out I'd been elected" chairman. "It's not about me," he said. "It's all about the people who help make Napa great." 

Bringing the two classes together made natural sense, Garaventa said. "The classes were very close in those days. You married and one person was in one class and one in another." 

The joint reunion is "something to look forward to," said Garaventa, who went on to found Garaventa's Flowers, which is now run by his daughter. He has spent his entire life happily in Napa but his memories of his Napa High days are some of the best. "Football games and dances," he said, "when you are 16, 17, 18, a lot of things happen and you don't notice at the time, but you look back and say those were good times."

Another organizer is Thomas Bartlett, who also remained in Napa, becoming an internationally renowned interior decorator. "A lot of us never guessed we'd be celebrating our 60th reunion," Bartlett quipped.

They hoping other classmates will help spread the word about the reunion so that many will be able to participate. 

The noon luncheon will feature a buffet with salmon and chicken and a no-host bar. Dress is casual.

Tickets are $50, paid in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. To register by mail, send a check payable to Napa High Class of 1961 to P.O. Box 3471, Napa, CA, 94558. The reservation deadline is June 9. 

Include the following information: 

• Your first and last name, both maiden and married

• The year you graduated

• The name of your guest, and please specify if he or she is a Napa High graduate and the year of graduation

• Your address, phone number and email.

You will be notified when your check is received. 

For more information, contact Susan Antonini, 707-363-2914, or email susanantoniniart@gmail.com or call Gary Garaventa, 707-738-6690.

Features Editor

Sasha Paulsen has been features editor at the Napa Valley Register since 1999. A graduate of Napa High School, she studied English at UC Berkeley and St. Mary's College and earned a Masters in Journalism from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

