Our house looks perfectly normal from the outside.

But there’s something all thieves and robbers should know: we have our eye on you.

That’s because the Huffman house is loaded with security cameras.

We’ve got a camera on the front porch. On the garage. A camera IN the garage. A camera on the backyard.

Why so many cameras? Two words: three daughters. Even though we’re empty nesters, once you have three daughters, you know you gotta be ready for anything and everything, 24/7.

This is our third security system.

System #1 featured bright red alarm stickers on all the windows and doors. They looked quite official. Spoiler alert: It was a trick! There was no alarm! They were just stickers! Apparently the phony alarm stickers worked because the bad guys avoided our house.

System #2 had cameras, a security sign and a front door alarm. It even came with little window alarms so that if you didn’t close a window all the way, you’d get a little warning message.

Some of the Huffman daughters were still living at home at this time. They were college students by then, but I admit to checking the cameras to see what time they came home the night before. (No one clings to the last shreds of daily motherhood like a mom whose kids are about to leave the nest.) While at work I could tell who was home, or not, by which cars were parked outside. Was anyone in my parking spot? Better move your car before mom gets home!

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

System #3 has the four cameras, plus a doorbell camera, live and color video and sound. You can even talk to people from the doorbell.

Mr. Huffman has tried talking to me through the doorbell speaker, which I have since informed him is super annoying. When I am carrying three bags of groceries and simultaneously trying to open the front door I do not want to be interrupted even with a friendly hello. If I just finished a run, I do not want to “chat” while I am sitting on the front steps, catching my breath and dripping sweat. Save the conversation for the UPS guy, OK?

The cameras are good quality — sometimes too good.

There I am leaving the house on Monday morning, 8:23 a.m. My head is down. I am carrying three bags plus a purse. Is that really what I look like when I walk? I do not look like I am heading off to Enjoy A Day in Napa Valley. I look like a woman on a mission: Get to Work. Do Stuff. Very Busy. Note to self: think about why I look so damn serious. Improve posture. Don’t they say that the camera adds 10 lbs.?

Hours go by. The camera picks up Mr. Huffman, who works from home but comes and goes at random times. There’s the Amazon driver. The mailman.

From the camera view and video clips, our yard looks tidy. The camera doesn’t show the flowers that should be deadheaded, the bits of fence that are wobbly with age, the worn paint on the front porch. You can’t see any dog poop or shredded tennis balls.

I think about everything those cameras have recorded: Years and years of us Huffmans going in and out of that front door bringing home babies, toddlers, groceries, birthday presents and graduation balloons. A new couch and a new fridge. A first dog, then Penny the puppy. Mr. Huffman fixing sprinklers, planting new flowers, washing cars.

Those cameras would have "seen" other things too: A family that has now lost both fathers/grandfathers. Saying goodbye to a first dog and cat. Mr. Huffman driving himself to the ER after having a “mild” heart attack. A mom and dad scrambling to fulfill multiple careers, side hustles and volunteer work. Young adults, bringing home new partners. A new son-in-law.

The cameras are like a window to the world. Or our little part of it.

Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, now appears every other Saturday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.

PHOTOS: Shakespeare Summer Stroll at Di Rosa in Napa Shakespeare Summer Stroll 4 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 13 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 15 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 1 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 2 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 3 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 5 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 6 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 7 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 8 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 9 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 10 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 14 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 16 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 17 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 18 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 19 Shakespeare Summer Stroll 20 Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll Shakespeare Summer Stroll