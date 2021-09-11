Napa Journal: Courtney takes another job

When I retired from the Register in June, I didn’t know what my future held. Would I sink into my couch, never to be heard from again? Would I begin writing crotchety letters to the editor?
Seven weeks later, I surprised myself. I applied to be extra help for California’s gubernatorial recall election.
After years of covering local elections for the paper and never missing one as a voter, this would be a chance to be an election insider. This prospect excited me beyond all reason.
My roots as an elections guy go back to 1964. I’d just arrived at Rutgers University in New Jersey after living a shadow life as a nerdy high school student in Memphis. Wanting more from my college experience, I joined the campus paper, The Daily Targum.
Two months later, although I knew nothing and had written nothing, the student editors – all worldly political science majors – invited me, a country bumpkin, to go with them election night to cover the presidential election in Trenton, the state capital.
There I was, just months after having left my bedroom sanctuary in Memphis, barreling down Highway 1 with campus bigwigs to experience election euphoria, Jersey-style.
The memory of that night gives me goosebumps. A big hall. Major media. Politicos galore. LBJ’s landslide victory on the TVs.
At the Register, elections nights were always special. After weeks of coverage of candidates and issues, us news junkies would finally find out who and what won. We felt part of the drama.
When Napa County’s Registrar of Voters John Tuteur posted a notice on Facebook in July seeking temporary election workers, I said count me in. Not only am I a big believer in democracy, I’d be happy to earn $900 staffing a community vote center.
Apparently, I aced the phone interview and nothing alarming turned up when the FBI examined my fingerprints. The next thing I knew, I was taking oaths to uphold the constitutions of the state of California and the United States.
This would be my first paycheck from an entity that wasn’t the Napa Valley Register in nearly a half-century. It would also be my first opportunity to wear collared shirts since leaving the paper in June.
Cheryl congratulated me for getting off my duff. She didn’t put it that way, obviously, but she did appreciate my initiative to shake things up.
There are four categories of vote center workers. I got assigned to a job for newbies at the American Canyon center.
We lowest-level clerks had our own half-day of orientation at the Napa County Library where I was Zoom-instructed and handed a 71-page manual of protocols for home study.
That’s when the reality of my new assignment sank in. This job was not going to be a cakewalk. In normal times elections are a serious business, but these days, with so many Americans questioning election integrity, we vote center workers had to perform flawlessly.
We were expected to be paragons of impartiality. Don’t wear political paraphernalia, obviously. Don’t talk politics with anyone. Don’t even bring a newspaper or magazine to read during lulls lest a political story taint the sanctity of the vote center.
We were told to expect partisan poll watchers looking for irregularities. Welcome them. Transparency is the name of the game. Napa County has nothing to hide.
Near the end of our orientation, Tuteur, the voting registrar, dropped in to thank us for helping the county conduct this special recall election.
He called us “ambassadors for democracy.”
This flattery worked. My chest swelled with pride.
I won’t let you down, John Tuteur, no I won’t.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.