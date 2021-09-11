Napa Journal: Courtney takes another job

At the Register, elections nights were always special. After weeks of coverage of candidates and issues, us news junkies would finally find out who and what won. We felt part of the drama.

When Napa County’s Registrar of Voters John Tuteur posted a notice on Facebook in July seeking temporary election workers, I said count me in. Not only am I a big believer in democracy, I’d be happy to earn $900 staffing a community vote center.

Apparently, I aced the phone interview and nothing alarming turned up when the FBI examined my fingerprints. The next thing I knew, I was taking oaths to uphold the constitutions of the state of California and the United States.

This would be my first paycheck from an entity that wasn’t the Napa Valley Register in nearly a half-century. It would also be my first opportunity to wear collared shirts since leaving the paper in June.

Cheryl congratulated me for getting off my duff. She didn’t put it that way, obviously, but she did appreciate my initiative to shake things up.

There are four categories of vote center workers. I got assigned to a job for newbies at the American Canyon center.