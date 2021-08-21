Napa Journal: Dialing, dialing, dialing for help

I’m not naming names, but there’s a government agency out there that is notoriously difficult to reach when you’re having a problem.
Unfortunately, Cheryl had a problem.
We thought it could be easily resolved if only the agency would pick up the phone, but it wouldn’t. High call volume, don’t you know.
What was Cheryl to do? She couldn’t hang on for hours. Her employer expected more of her.
So she handed the calling job off to me, the recently retired guy with gobs of free time on his hands.
With a reluctant heart, I accepted the challenge. I would start dialing at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Was that a poor choice of times? Were Monday mornings possibly THE WORST time of the week to try to reach a live body?
Possibly, but I was psyched up. I would call and call until my fingertips bled. I was determined to get through. Cheryl was depending on me.
I set up at our dining table with earbuds, a mug of coffee, a stack of magazines, and a copy of the Napa Register. I figured I could last until lunchtime.
Not surprisingly, my first call at 8:01 reached a recording. “Due to a high call volume, blah, blah, blah.”
I redialed. Same message, again and again.
Here’s where most people start getting annoyed, but not me. I’d set aside the whole morning for this. The afternoon, too. I was making robo dialing my job.
This agency is very clever. It has a cheerful female voice narrating the service options, while encouraging you to GET OFF THE PHONE and go online.
That’s the issue, lady. The internet can’t solve Cheryl’s problem. Only a human can. Over the phone.
Each of my calls lasted three minutes almost to the second. Per direction, I’d punch in ones and twos before being told to hang up and try again another time.
I soon realized I could relax for a minute and 50 seconds before having to respond to voice commands. A guy can do a lot of daydreaming and Register reading in a minute 50. That’s also enough time for bathroom runs.
Fortunately, that Monday’s Register was a winner. Travel writer Jed Christensen profiled day trips from Paris. Each destination — Reims, Giverny, Mont St. Michel — could be explored in under a minute 50.
Isn’t there a better way? I wondered. Why couldn’t the agency put me in a callback queue and let me get back to my layabout lifestyle?
My insurance company, USAA, does it better. When call volume is high, they give me a wait time, then serenade me with snappy music punctuated by men chanting “USAA” a la soldiers on a spirited march.
The USAA chant is so compelling it almost makes me want to re-up.
But I digress.
When 10 o’clock came and went and I hadn’t achieved any breakthroughs in my dialing marathon, I began to wonder: Is this even a real agency number? Had I been steered to a black hole for clueless dummies?
Rather than quit, I began doing light housecleaning while still attached to my earbuds. I swept up around the dining table and removed crumbs that had dropped through porous placemats. I wiped bug spots from windowsills, all the while punching my occasional ones and twos.
At 10:39 a.m., on my 49th call, a breakthrough! Instead of being told to call back later, I was given a wait time of nine minutes.
It took me a few seconds to take it all in. I’d done it, I’d really done it. Perseverance rewarded.
When a real person came on the line nine minutes later, I spilled out Cheryl’s problem.
What’s your account number? the agency rep asked.
I liked that question. This person was serious about wanting to work with me
I gave her the number, then sat in silence.
When she came back on, she said sorry, there’s no record matching that account number. She would have to transfer me to a supervisor. The wait time will be two hours.
Before I could blink, he hung up.
A part of me wanted to cry.
