Napa Journal: Dialing, dialing, dialing for help

The USAA chant is so compelling it almost makes me want to re-up.

But I digress.

When 10 o’clock came and went and I hadn’t achieved any breakthroughs in my dialing marathon, I began to wonder: Is this even a real agency number? Had I been steered to a black hole for clueless dummies?

Rather than quit, I began doing light housecleaning while still attached to my earbuds. I swept up around the dining table and removed crumbs that had dropped through porous placemats. I wiped bug spots from windowsills, all the while punching my occasional ones and twos.

At 10:39 a.m., on my 49th call, a breakthrough! Instead of being told to call back later, I was given a wait time of nine minutes.

It took me a few seconds to take it all in. I’d done it, I’d really done it. Perseverance rewarded.

When a real person came on the line nine minutes later, I spilled out Cheryl’s problem.

What’s your account number? the agency rep asked.

I liked that question. This person was serious about wanting to work with me

I gave her the number, then sat in silence.