Napa Journal: Jubilation, paranoia on display election day

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election, I worked as a clerk at Napa County’s vote center in American Canyon where I witnessed a spectrum of voter emotions — from absolute joy at participating in our democracy to prickly paranoia.
A newly minted American citizen voting for the first time radiated sublime happiness. To her, casting a ballot was confirmation that she was truly part of her adopted country.
A teenager who had just turned 18 had her photo taken as election workers gave her a round of applause. It was an emotional scene straight from a sentimental Hollywood movie.
And then there were the suspicious ones.
An older woman stormed into the center at the Holiday Inn Express and shouted out: “Are both parties represented here?”
Her audience of temporary election workers sat in stunned silence. What exactly was this voter wanting to know? Were both Republicans and Democrats among us?
I sized up the woman as a Trumper who believed the ex-president’s wild assertions that elections are commonly rigged against Republicans.
It seems the woman had already voted by mail but was now questioning whether local election officials would properly count it.
“Joe Biden got in there by fraud,” she said. “Anybody who watches TV knows that there was fraud.”
Several experienced election workers tried to assure the woman that the recall election, in Napa County at least, was on the up and up. Did us workers represent both major parties? Impossible to know. We didn’t talk about such things.
A worker called up the woman’s election info on the computer. Your ballot’s been received. You’re good, he said.
Suspicious that someone might have stolen her identity, she asked to see the signature on the ballot envelope. The worker turned around the computer screen to show her. Yes, she conceded. That looked like her signature.
Only after the woman had departed and equilibrium had been restored did we realize: The vote skeptic had been lambasting us without a mask.
Who goes to a vote center when everyone can vote by mail? Many don’t trust giving their ballot to the U.S. Postal Service. Others have lost them. “I think I shredded it,” one fellow said. Others just liked voting in person like in the old days.
These voters had to fill out basic information about themselves, then another clerk and I would match it up with the registration rolls. Finally, they’d be directed to a voting booth.
More than one voter looked at the booth with apprehension. Was it connected to the internet, a place where vote shenanigans could occur?
Nope, they were told. The device in the booth is connected only to a printer. You’ll drop your ballot into a locked box that’s right here.
It may be only a printer, one guy said, “but what about Wifi?”
We saw a steady stream of in-person voters on election day — well over 200 people between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. when the polls closed.
This flow amazed me. I’d popped my ballot in the mail as soon as I got it in mid-August. I was happy to not drag out my civic responsibility.
Many of the end-of-day voters were Latino men still in their work clothes who’d gone home and picked up their spouses. Sometimes they brought their children to watch.
They weren’t taking the right to vote for granted. They weren’t blasé about citizenship. They hadn’t consumed so much right-wing propaganda that they believed voting in American has become a corrupt joke.
My long day at the election center ended on another up note. A Black woman who had already voted came in to accompany a friend or family member who hadn’t.
Sizing up the room where the wheels of democracy were grinding away, she was euphoric.
“Yea, America!” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
