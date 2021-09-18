Napa Journal: Jubilation, paranoia on display election day

It seems the woman had already voted by mail but was now questioning whether local election officials would properly count it.

“Joe Biden got in there by fraud,” she said. “Anybody who watches TV knows that there was fraud.”

Several experienced election workers tried to assure the woman that the recall election, in Napa County at least, was on the up and up. Did us workers represent both major parties? Impossible to know. We didn’t talk about such things.

A worker called up the woman’s election info on the computer. Your ballot’s been received. You’re good, he said.

Suspicious that someone might have stolen her identity, she asked to see the signature on the ballot envelope. The worker turned around the computer screen to show her. Yes, she conceded. That looked like her signature.

Only after the woman had departed and equilibrium had been restored did we realize: The vote skeptic had been lambasting us without a mask.

Who goes to a vote center when everyone can vote by mail? Many don’t trust giving their ballot to the U.S. Postal Service. Others have lost them. “I think I shredded it,” one fellow said. Others just liked voting in person like in the old days.