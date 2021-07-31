Napa Journal: My relationship with alcohol: It's complicated

Instead of presenting my issue to a therapist, I’ve come up with my own explanation. It’s my dad. He ruined alcohol for me.

As I kid, I remember my parents hosting cocktail parties downstairs while I listened to the crowd swell from above. Martinis loosened up my dad in a way that I found disturbing. When he’d come upstairs to say good night, I felt some essential part of him had been sabotaged.

When he retired with his second wife and moved from New Jersey to Florida, his life became golf and martinis. Lots of martinis.

Living 2,000 miles away, I stayed in touch through evening phone calls. These became increasingly ridiculous. Alcohol rendered him silly and self-absorbed.

I wanted to share my adult life with him — you have two grandkids, Dad! — but he displayed only glancing interest.

My brother Joe, an alcoholic in recovery, had a harder time with Dad’s drinking than I did. Joe would tell the story of Dad visiting him in Indiana. As soon as he came through the front door, he was unpacking his martini kit.

Was Dad tone deaf or what?