Napa Journal: My relationship with alcohol: It's complicated

I had enjoyed afternoon appetizers and drinks with two long-time associates in the garden of the St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery. Then I embarrassed myself.
Not conversationally — our 90 minutes together had gone splendidly — but by what I was leaving behind: A towering, nearly full glass of dark brown beer.
My fellow celebrants gave me funny looks. I’d drunk next to nothing. Was I planning to take my beer home?
When the server came with the check, she gazed in confusion at all I hadn’t drunk. What was wrong? Had a bug drowned? Who drinks just three ounces on a warm afternoon, then walks away?
I searched for a way out of my social faux pas. It’s not the beer, I stammered. It’s me.
This was the third time in a month that I’d ordered beer at a retirement-themed social situation only to give my brew scant attention.
Who does such a thing? Repeatedly.
I profess to like beer. I like the bonhomie of after-work — or in this case, post-retirement — gatherings. But after a few sips, I shut down.
I apparently have an issue with alcohol — all alcohol. I never drink very much. I drink as someone who enjoys wetting his tongue, but who knows that the dose makes the poison.
Instead of presenting my issue to a therapist, I’ve come up with my own explanation. It’s my dad. He ruined alcohol for me.
As I kid, I remember my parents hosting cocktail parties downstairs while I listened to the crowd swell from above. Martinis loosened up my dad in a way that I found disturbing. When he’d come upstairs to say good night, I felt some essential part of him had been sabotaged.
When he retired with his second wife and moved from New Jersey to Florida, his life became golf and martinis. Lots of martinis.
Living 2,000 miles away, I stayed in touch through evening phone calls. These became increasingly ridiculous. Alcohol rendered him silly and self-absorbed.
I wanted to share my adult life with him — you have two grandkids, Dad! — but he displayed only glancing interest.
My brother Joe, an alcoholic in recovery, had a harder time with Dad’s drinking than I did. Joe would tell the story of Dad visiting him in Indiana. As soon as he came through the front door, he was unpacking his martini kit.
Was Dad tone deaf or what?
Entering adulthood, I was confused about picking a vocation, but I knew one thing for certain: I wouldn’t go down my father’s silly path. No martinis or hard liquor for me. As for wine and beer, yes, but only in measured amounts.
When I fill out my annual health questionnaire, I declare myself a “one glass a day” guy.
I’ve gotten skeptical looks. Just one?
Honestly, I say. Just one. And a small one at that.
I’m connected to family trees where alcoholism has done great damage. Genetics, I’m guessing.
I don’t think I got the alcoholism gene. What I have, instead, is the indelible memory of my father coming upstairs to put me to bed, his breath on fire, his demeanor altered.
The emotions tied to that memory never fade. To this day, I cringe at the sight of alcohol excess.
Take the HBO mini-series “Mare of Easttown.” The main characters — every one of them — pop beers morning, noon and night. I began focusing more on the popping than I did the murders that needed solving.
That said, I don’t consider myself a total alcohol scold. I love living in wine country. I appreciate Napa’s position at the top of the wine pecking order. A great wine is indeed a drink fit for the gods.
In my own way, I’ve adopted the Napa Valley lifestyle. Three hundred and sixty-five days a year, I have a glass of cheap red wine with dinner.
I love these sips. Food tastes better.
And if you were to call me afterward, the guy who answered wouldn’t be the least bit silly.
