Napa Journal: Parents: I have your kid's underwear

In search of an explanation, I shared The Mystery of the Drawers with two of Cheryl’s adult children who had grown up on our street and knew the ins and outs of teen nightlife in west Napa.

A lot goes on under cover of darkness, particularly on adjacent Partrick Road, known as both a lovers’ lane and home of the Rebobs, they said. Our dead-end street, which lacks street lights, has always attracted nocturnal parkers.

Indeed. When Cheryl and I lived above our garage, next to the street, during our remodeling project, I had to run off several carloads of teens who were making merry beneath our bedroom window.

In no case, however, did they toss their underwear.

Our underwear finds stumped Cheryl’s kids. You figure one, maybe. But three? What we had here was a serial tosser.

I considered trying to crowdsource an explanation. There are readers of this column who are far more worldly than I and probably know volumes about Napa teen folkways.

But I’m not going to. If there’s an explanation, I’m not sure I want to hear it.

I’d just like the tossing to stop.

Whoever you are, take your undies home. Launder and reuse. It’s good for the environment.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

