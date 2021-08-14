Napa Journal: The boysenberry returns to its Napa birthplace

Within a few years of creating the boysenberry, Rudy left Napa for Southern California, taking with him a few hybridized vines in coffee cans. He became the parks director in Anaheim. His efforts to promote his new berry didn’t go anywhere.

It took Walter Knott of Knott’s Berry Farm to make the boysenberry a mid-20th century sensation. While Knott named it in Rudy’s honor, her grandfather never earned a dime, Jeanette said. But when Rudy died in 1950, Anaheim named a park for him.

The Register first reported the Napa-boysenberry connection in the 1950s, but little was made of it. As the decades passed, people forgot. I conducted my own investigation in 1996 and confirmed the boysenberry story.

Because boysenberries have no economic clout and little cultural cachet these days, my story did not shake up Napa. Local chambers of commerce did not put “Home of the Boysenberry” on highway welcome signs.

In time, my story came to the attention of Rudy’s granddaughter Jeanette, at the time a special education teacher in Las Vegas. Vines directly descended from the ones that Rudy had created in 1923 were still growing in the yards of her Northern California relatives.