Napa Journal: The boysenberry returns to its Napa birthplace

Amid the sprawl of enticements at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays, there is a new vendor whose signage draws looks of astonishment.
Boysen Berry Farm’s A-frame proclaims “NAPA — Birthplace of the BOYSENBERRY.”
What might seem to the uninitiated as blatant hucksterism — an attempt to piggyback on the Napa Valley’s fame for wine, perhaps — is in fact the unvarnished truth. The boysenberry was birthed here in 1923 on a farm on Third Avenue.
Napa is not a no-account town that must ride on the coattails of the Upvalley wine industry to feel special.
If anyone has the right to tout the boysenberry’s origins it's Jeanette Boysen Fitzgerald, the owner of Boysen Berry Farm. Her grandfather, Rudy Boysen, concocted this exceptionally large and juicy berry while cross-pollinating assorted berry varieties in his spare time.
Fitzgerald is on a mission to restore the boysenberry’s reputation as one of America’s premier berries. And what better place to do this than at the Napa Farmers Market, just a couple of miles from the berry’s birthplace.
I visited with Jeanette and her husband Tom as they were setting up early last Saturday morning. They’d awakened at 3:30 a.m. at their berry farm in Glenn County for the two-hour drive to Napa, their vehicle laden with fresh-baked pies and jars of jams and syrups.
This is about more than growing a new family business, Jeanette said. She’s committed to boosting her grandfather’s legacy.
Within a few years of creating the boysenberry, Rudy left Napa for Southern California, taking with him a few hybridized vines in coffee cans. He became the parks director in Anaheim. His efforts to promote his new berry didn’t go anywhere.
It took Walter Knott of Knott’s Berry Farm to make the boysenberry a mid-20th century sensation. While Knott named it in Rudy’s honor, her grandfather never earned a dime, Jeanette said. But when Rudy died in 1950, Anaheim named a park for him.
The Register first reported the Napa-boysenberry connection in the 1950s, but little was made of it. As the decades passed, people forgot. I conducted my own investigation in 1996 and confirmed the boysenberry story.
Because boysenberries have no economic clout and little cultural cachet these days, my story did not shake up Napa. Local chambers of commerce did not put “Home of the Boysenberry” on highway welcome signs.
In time, my story came to the attention of Rudy’s granddaughter Jeanette, at the time a special education teacher in Las Vegas. Vines directly descended from the ones that Rudy had created in 1923 were still growing in the yards of her Northern California relatives.
She and her husband made a pilgrimage to Napa five years ago to see the Third Avenue property where Rudy had done his cross-pollinating more than 90 years earlier. Slowly, a dream took form. She and Tom should become boysenberry farmers!
“You need to embrace this,” Jeanette remembers Tom telling her. “This is your heritage.”
They both retired and bought a 10-acre alfalfa farm in Orland. Tom installed irrigation for 2,400 vines on four and a half acres. This year, their second harvest, they harvested “tons and tons” during May and June, while living in a fifth-wheel parked on the property, Jeanette said.
The Fitzgeralds market their jams and syrups, labeled “Rudy’s Original,” as a premium product (rudysoriginal.com). They cite a USDA analysis that their vines are a genetic match with vines directly connected to Rudy Boysen.
These “heritage” berries are “more complex, more intense, more delicious,” Jeanette says modestly.
Some shoppers early Saturday morning were returnees seeking to buy more syrup and jam. At least one sought reassurance. “So, the boysenberry is a native of Napa?” asked one skeptical woman.
Jeanette and Tom tell the story well. How a would-be Luther Burbank with a new wife experimented in east Napa nearly a century ago, creating a distinctively different berry that would skyrocket to fame thanks to Knott’s Berry Farm.
And now the boysenberry is being lovingly grown and marketed by a real Boysen who wants to burnish the family legacy.
A berry “born in Napa” is again back in Napa. On Saturdays. At the Napa Farmers Market.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.