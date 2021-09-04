Napa Journal: The most meager of summer gardens

Things looked very promising in early June. The tomato plants had blossoms galore. The squashes were growing vigorously. I spotted bees hovering over the strawberries.

Those first ripe orange cherry tomatoes were explosively wonderful. Anything they garnished became an instant food for the gods.

By early July, we’d harvested a few dozen orange cherry tomatoes, a stubby zucchini, and a yellow squash of modest size. Strawberries? They were taking their sweet time.

By late July the tomato leaves were curling.

The truth of our situation soon became apparent. Our tomato plants were sick and destined for a premature death; the strawberry and squash barrels would not be prolific.

Here’s where some families might have become embittered. So much prep and hope for a bountiful summer, so little payout.

Instead, Cheryl and I became ridiculously thankful every day our garden yielded up something more than nothing.

Finding one plump strawberry, Cheryl would apportion it into six micro slices to top our breakfast Cheerios. Despite leaf blight, we’re still eating intensely wonderful tomatoes daily, and expect this to continue into late September.