Napa Journal: Water leaks keep on coming

Maybe the leak wasn’t THAT bad. Maybe the sprinkler could gurgle for years without draining Lake Hennessey dry. Maybe, maybe.

Then I came to my senses. If the problem was a defective irrigation valve, I would need professional help.

I dug out a name from my archives. Two hours later, a man appropriately named Angel was knocking on my front door.

I directed him to where the valve clusters were located. Angel said they all looked fine. You must have more, he said.

He found them on his own, buried beneath eight inches of gopher dirt inside a green box that I’d never paid any attention to.

Angel got out a spade and a trowel and made dirt fly. Ten minutes later, he rendered his assessment: This is going to be expensive.

It’s more than a valve issue, he said. The irrigation line next to a water turnoff for the house is broken. And some idiot buried three valves at a ridiculous depth.

In short, I had a $900 problem.

My stomach flipped.

My options seemed limited. I could get another bid or swallow my poison right then.

Go for it, I said.