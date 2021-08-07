Napa Journal: Water leaks keep on coming

For over a year our front yard sprinklers seemed to be operating at reduced pressure and a patch of grass was greener than the rest.
Signs of a water leak, you say?
Possibly, but I’m not a pressure expert and didn’t know if “greener” was conclusive of anything.
I could have investigated — perhaps dug a trench — but how messy would that be?
Our water bill hadn’t spiked, so I adopted a wait-and-see attitude.
Some of you may be judging me harshly. We’re in a multi-year drought. Every drop of city water is precious. Get with the program, Courtney.
That’s basically my attitude too. Last month when I spotted wet pavement behind the garage, didn’t I jump on it? And when the jackhammering and repairs were done, didn’t I shell out $1,600?
We now have assigned watering days. You can often find me schlepping water in buckets to nourish newly planted lavender.
While on such a journey last week, I discovered a gurgling front yard sprinkler that should have been fully off. Yes, this was in the area that had been suspiciously green last summer.
I sat on my discovery for 24 hours. I feared another expensive repair. I didn’t think I could handle two in one summer.
Maybe the leak wasn’t THAT bad. Maybe the sprinkler could gurgle for years without draining Lake Hennessey dry. Maybe, maybe.
Then I came to my senses. If the problem was a defective irrigation valve, I would need professional help.
I dug out a name from my archives. Two hours later, a man appropriately named Angel was knocking on my front door.
I directed him to where the valve clusters were located. Angel said they all looked fine. You must have more, he said.
He found them on his own, buried beneath eight inches of gopher dirt inside a green box that I’d never paid any attention to.
Angel got out a spade and a trowel and made dirt fly. Ten minutes later, he rendered his assessment: This is going to be expensive.
It’s more than a valve issue, he said. The irrigation line next to a water turnoff for the house is broken. And some idiot buried three valves at a ridiculous depth.
In short, I had a $900 problem.
My stomach flipped.
My options seemed limited. I could get another bid or swallow my poison right then.
Go for it, I said.
The next three hours were like a replay of the repair earlier in July of the leak behind the garage, minus the jackhammering.
The water to the house was turned off. Angel was joined by a support team. People came and went and came again.
Then Angel summoned me to take a look. I gazed upon lots of new PVC in twisty configurations as well as three new valves hooked up to electrical wires.
The wires gave me a chill. Electricity — not for amateurs, people!
I was happy. We now had an intact irrigation system that wasn’t spewing water day and night, dropping Hennessey lower and lower.
At the same time, I cringed at our bad luck. We’d now spent $3,000 over the past 18 months for PVC-related repairs, including a blown backflow connection in January 2020 that flooded a neighbor’s yard.
We live all the time with the risk of things breaking. Car engines, hot water heater, stoves.
But who thinks about PVC, the cheapest of materials?
Now I do. PVC is the apparent Archilles heel of our civilization.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.