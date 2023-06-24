Last weekend was the worst, and then the best.
Worst because we lost Mr. Huffman’s dad, aka Grandpa D, early that Saturday morning. More than a year after starting hospice care and three weeks after his biggest decline, my father-in-law was gone.
Of course, we’re all devastated, but is it terrible to feel relief at the same time?
Because I do.
Grandpa D spent most of his life as the provider and the protector. They called him the “whip” at his auto parts business.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
But toward the end, it was Grandpa D that needed the protection and providing.
A man that spent his lifetime on his feet, first picking fruit, then selling auto parts, raising kids and grandkids, managing his ranch, volunteering, etc. couldn’t leave the house. And then couldn’t leave his bed.
People are also reading…
- Napa Goldendoodle owner to get community service, but no jail time
- Napa County's Berryessa resort redevelopment effort dealt blow
- Napa Bookmine moves to permanent home at former Napa Valley Register block
- Napa Valley Expo revives July Fourth fireworks after city’s withdrawal
- Authorities: Man faces attempted murder allegation after shooting at Napa sheriff's deputies
- Stateline Road Smokehouse approved by city of Napa planners
- Madeleine’s Macarons opens new shop in Napa Valley
- Napa-to-Lake County procession Tuesday for Cal Fire captain who died in crash
- Wife of firefighter killed in Napa County motorcycle crash dies in hospital
- Man arrested on suspicion of firearm violation in Napa
- Man imprisoned for attempted murder in 1996 Napa stabbing granted parole
- U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates.
- Police: Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after Napa tool theft
- City of Napa unveils contents of 2000 time capsule
- Napa Police: Woman who died in 2022 wreck on Highway 29 was drunk
He was not happy about that. Visits from friends and loved ones, watching old cowboy movies and listening to the “Malt Shop Favorites” music channel helped pass the time, but did not soothe him for long.
He was restless. More than once he tried to get out of bed or announced that he was Fed Up With All of This.
Family members stepped forward in extraordinary ways. Hospice care was a life saver, literally. I am forever grateful for those many bonus months we had with him.
Grandpa D even got baptized at the very end.
“Why not,” he said, when we asked if it was OK. I feel confident that he won’t have to show ID at the Pearly Gates.
The rest of that Saturday unfolded in small moments: last kisses, prayers, hugs, phone calls, texts, a Starbucks run, taco salad, the start of an obituary and Facebook posts.
On Grandpa Donnie’s final way out, we slipped special mementos into the blanket he was wrapped in: a game day baseball from a favorite great-grandson, a stuffed animal, some succulents from his garden, a handwritten note from a granddaughter…
Then it was Father's Day. I wasn't expecting it, but it turned out to be one of the best days we’ve had in a while.
The day started with an early breakfast at Buttercream Bakery. All of Mr. Huffman’s favorites were ordered and eaten: bacon, eggs, crispy hash browns and biscuits. A longtime waitress served him extra helpings. Could she tell that his father had just died?
I feel like having a cold beer, Mr. Huffman had been saying for a few days, so we decided to meet up at Fieldwork at the Oxbow Public Market.
From three different cities, four different freeways, and for the second day in a row, the Huffman daughters rallied around their dad. At a nice big corner table under a canopy at Fieldwork, the “kids” ordered a variety of beers.
One glass of beer caught me by surprise. First all, it was pink.
Take a sip, said one daughter.
But I don’t like beer, I thought.
She could see my hesitation. Just try it, she said.
Ok, whatever, I thought, fully confident that this beer would only confirm my decades-long reputation of being not a beer drinker.
I took a sip. Woah. That pink beer was … a surprise. It was tart but in a good way. Can a beer be both tart and sweet at the same time? And fizzy. I took another sip. And another.
People, I actually drank an entire half glass of beer, and liked it. The 8% alcohol part wasn’t bad either. I think I get the whole beer-drinking thing now. Or at least a part of it.
Then my husband stood up. Let’s make a toast to my dad, he said.
Grandpa D always drank Hamm’s. I hope he was watching us from Upstairs, and maybe having a sip of his own.
RIP DJH, Sr. 1940-2023.
Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, now appears every other Sunday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.