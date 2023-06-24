Justin-Siena students receive top 10 win in regional robotics tournament

The Justin-Siena High School robotics team recently participated in its first regional tournament, beating out 50 other teams as a top 10 finisher, said a news release.

The Braves placed eighth out of 60 in their inaugural tournament after six qualifying matches. The team’s robot, affectionately referred to as “Data,” helped the team to its successful finish, said the release.

The Milpitas tournament brought together new or “rookie” robotics teams passionate about engineering and computer programming — many of whom had not competed in an official capacity before.

Students Mia Brown, Eliot Lesti, Zeddrick Mendoza, and Leo Sfara participated in the competition. Credit also goes to students, Michelle Wassef and Angelina Schmeder who helped build Data but could not attend the tournament.

US Navy Lt. Maxwell Kampton

PHILIPPINE SEA — U.S. Navy Lt. Maxwell Kampton, from Napa, logs flight hours aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

David Bown and Jack Hunter of Napa and Holden Smith of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022.

Maeve Roberts of Napa and Elsie Rogers of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2022.

Michael William Bown was named to the Iowa State University fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Queen launches health care scholarship fund

Queen of the Valley Foundation and Napa Valley Community Foundation announced they have launched a Healthcare Scholarship Fund to help financially support those that live in Napa Valley with their desire to enter into the field of health care. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 9 to March 6.

“As we continue to support all those who live and work in Napa Valley, we are proud to launch this program,” said Rachael Poer, chief philanthropy officer. “The Queen will be engaged with these approved applicants through a mentorship program at the hospital to guide them successfully into this next chapter of their lives.”

The program benefits residents enrolled in nursing and respiratory therapy programs at Napa Valley College or Pacific Union College. Previous recipients are eligible to reapply in subsequent years for additional funding while completing their studies. The award amount varies and has a maximum of $25,000 per individual and must be applied for annually.

“As the largest provider of scholarships in our community, Napa Valley Community Foundation is committed to providing a diversity of scholarship options, including support for two-year, four-year and vocational programs,” said Ellen Drayton, who oversees scholarships at the Foundation. “We are proud to add the Healthcare Scholarship Fund to a growing roster of scholarships that help bolster our local workforce.”

Info: napavalleycf.org/im-a-student/healthcare-scholarship-fund/ and queensfoundation.org

Napans Ron and Linda Ruggiero celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Ron Ruggiero and Linda Ruggiero are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 19, 1973.

Ron has lived in Napa for 68 years. Linda joined Ron in Napa after his time in the military and has lived in Napa for 49 years.

Ron is a property manager at Crown Realty. They both enjoy spending time with their kids and grandkids, traveling and camping in their RV, cruising in their hot rod and attending car shows, as well as spending time with their dog Sammy.

Their family includes children Scott Ruggiero, Sarah Baldock (Matthew), Leah Bushby (Tanner), Ashley Ruggiero and Amanda Proctor (Ryan), 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Ron and Linda are celebrating this milestone with an intimate dinner party with their kids and grandkids.