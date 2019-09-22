The Napa Valley Yacht Club and the Ohana Wa'a Outrigger Canoe Club are jointly hosting the seventh annual Napa River Paddle Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yacht Club dock at 100 Riverside Drive, Napa.
The event is free and intended to make the public more familiar with opportunities for Napa River sport activities and youth recreation.
Visitors are invited to try stand-up paddle boards and kyacks from Napa Valley Paddle as well as 44-foot Hawaiian outrigger canoes. Water sport experience is not necessary. Instruction will be provided by the Ohana Wa'a Outrigger Canoe Club.
You have free articles remaining.
Hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided by Scott Gifford, playing and teaching the ukulele and the Ka'imi Na'auao o Hawai'i Hula performers.
Raffle items will be offered to support the Ohana Wa'a Keiki (youth) paddler scholarship fund.
For more information, visit napariverpaddleday.com. To learn more about the Ohana Wa'a Outrigger Canoe Club, visit ohanawaa.org or call (707) 200-1177.