Napa Valley celebrates Black History Month this Saturday

Napa Valley’s 5th Black History Month celebration will take place virtually over Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 5, between 1:30 and 4 p.m. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., people who purchased $25 per person tickets for a soul food dinner may pick up meals and art activity kits at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First St. in Napa.

“The theme of Black History Month this year is Black health and wellness," said James “JT” Thompson, founder of the Napa Valley’s first Black History Month celebration in 2017. "In addition, although intersectionality is not the theme, locally, we’re also exploring this concept.

"Intersectionality covers the many different ways there are to be Black and express Black identities. The artistic and educational components of our online programs will allow all community members to learn and respond to one another in healthy ways.”

The free online program is organized by People Before Policy, Teens Connect of Mentis, Crosswalk Church, and Rainbow Action Network (RAN), a program of First 5 Napa County. First 5 Napa County is a network of community leaders that work together to solve problems that face children and families in Napa County. RAN is a grassroots effort started by First 5 Napa and a group of LGBTQ people and allies to make the Napa Valley a welcoming place for LGBTQ families and children.

The schedule for the digital celebration will start with a children’s portion, initiated by a read-aloud by Tulah Shully, 8, of Napa. Shully will read “We March,” a book about the civil rights movement, written by Shane W. Evans. The program will then showcase videos created by students at American Canyon Middle School. Next, there will be poetry readings about Black history and Black identity. The latter portion of the program is geared for adults. It will include a celebration and education about Black LGBTQ people and their contributions by Dr. Lori A. Watson, founder of Race-Work, LLC.

Watson will conclude by facilitating a discussion among participants on how to talk about race and racism.

“Dr. Watson’s program will delve into lesser-known figures but significant leaders in Black history, including members of the LGTBQIA+ community," said Lilea Heine, community programs and network manager of First 5 Napa County. "Part of learning this history happens through talking to one another. Dr. Watson will support discussions and strategies around working through discomfort, engaging in anti-racist work, and speaking up for community members."

Heine said Watson’s talk expands upon Rainbow Family League, a six-month parent education series on race that First 5 Napa County has been conducting since August 2021.

“We’ve had 23 families participate in this prototype series,” said Heine.

The nonprofits organizing the event made the decision to go virtual because of concerns regarding the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

“First 5 Napa County works to serve children ages 0 to 5. This age group is not yet eligible for vaccination. We decided to be cautious and hold the event online. That way children and families would have access to celebrating Black History Month,” said Heine.

Thompson said creating an online program relied on the collective effort of many community members.

“Thank you to everyone who pulled together to do this during January 2022. It wasn’t easy,” said Thompson.

Napa Valley youth will contribute to the event by creating 2 foot by 4 foot panels to honor Black leadership and Black joy. Kara Harrington, Rail Arts District wall coordinator, is assisting youth between the ages of 12 and 21 with creating the pieces. Jeni Olsen, prevention director of Mentis, said volunteers from Teens Connect, a youth wellness program of Mentis, will assist by distributing soul food dinners to ticket holders.

“Our diverse group of teens are civically engaged. They have a high interest in the Black Lives Matter movement. There’s a camaraderie among marginalized youth of color, regardless of their race. They want to be a part of the Black History Month celebration because Black history is part of all of our history,” said Olsen.

Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, co-founder of RAN, said RAN is supporting the Black History Month celebration to uplift and appreciate Black voices and excellence, particularly Black LGBTQ leaders.

“Despite concerns about COVID, quitting or canceling wasn’t an option. Celebrating equity and justice work is too important. We’re here to highlight those Black and LGBTQ leaders who have been activists and spoken out,” said Sutkowi-Hemstreet.

First 5 Napa County has supported discussions about race and racism between children and families by offering kits of coloring pages of Black and Queer leaders created by B Anoai-Gonzalez DeLeon, a Napa artist and Rainbow Family League participant. The pages feature civil rights leader Alicia Garza, actor and author Billy Porter, writer Audre Lorde, and performer Marsha P. Johnson. The pages include information about the paths of these leaders and how they have encouraged progress on social issues. The coloring pages will be available with skin tone crayons and other art materials to take home for free between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Thompson said purchases of the soul food meals catered by Peach Oliver’s Kitchen, a Black-owned business based in Sacramento, and wines donated by J. Moss, a Black-owned winery based in Napa, are also ways to be present for the Black community.

Thompson noted he is especially excited that local Black students are participating in this year’s event.

“Southern Napa has a very ethnically diverse population. One of the major goals we had this year was to get Black students from American Canyon involved so they feel a part of this celebration,” said Thompson.

For more details, visit Brown Paper Tickets’ site for the event at https://m.bpt.me/event/5343991.