Napa Valley College students take up a challenge from NASA

Microsoft delivers the Hololens with a library of code the team can draw upon. But this code is only a foundation for its lower-level functions. Part of the challenge is for the team to write their own unique code for the spacesuit application. For example, at one point the team realized that they needed code that would facilitate a connection between the Hololens and the lunar base. The Microsoft library had nothing to help them do that, so they had to write it from scratch.

The team has set two design principles that are guiding their approach. First is the fact that the astronauts have limited energy. The design must not require unnecessary movements. The second consideration is the astronauts’ attention. The user interface must allow the astronauts to do the things they need to do, without unnecessary visual distractions. The key is to anticipate as much of the astronauts’ activities as possible, then design the interface so that they can do those things with the least amount of work.

It is augmented reality, and not virtual reality because the lenses in the headset through which the wearer looks superimpose an image onto whatever is in the immediate physical environment. Virtual reality headsets cut the wearer off from the environment, creating a world new and separate from the one we inhabit day-to-day.