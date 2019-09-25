Looking for a creative Halloween costume this year? A treasure trove of vintage finds and unique costumes will be for sale at the Napa Valley College Theater Arts Costume Sale on Sept.27-28, 2019 from noon to 5 p.m.
Shoppers may find clothes, hats and shoes from the Renaissance to the modern day. Open to the public, the costume sale will take place at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Loading Dock, located near the building’s parking lot.
Prices vary by type of item. Napa Valley College students will receive any item for $5 each with student ID.
Payments accepted by credit card and cash. All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley College Theater Arts Production Fund.
For more information, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.