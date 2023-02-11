Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center (PACRC) has added three community members to their 2023 board: Miriam Puentes, Mario Gutierrez and Blanca Wright.

Since 2005, Puertas Abiertas has worked to address unmet needs in the community by providing a gateway for access to fundamental services as well as resources (health, mental health, social and legal services) for underserved members in the community. It is considered as the first stop for services and a safety net to Latinos. Puertas Abiertas works with Napa County’s Latinx community to inspire and achieve healthy lifestyles, self-sufficiency, and opportunities for leadership and community engagement.

Miriam Puentes immigrated to the United States in 1980 with her family from Guanajuato Mexico and spent many years working in the wine industry, which sparked her entrepreneurial spirit. After earning a degree in business management, in 2008 she and her husband launched Honorama Cellars, named in honor of Miriam’s father, who passed away before he could create his own label.

She said, “serving on the Puertas Abiertas board is a way to support immigrants and non-English speakers that are part of our community and provide so much through their work."

Blanca Wright has worked with Renteria Vineyard Management for more than 12 years as chief financial officer. As the daughter of migrant farmworkers, she understands the challenges our farmworker community faces. She is passionate about helping others advance in their personal and professional lives.

Previously, she has given back to our community as president of the California Farm Labor Contractors Association and vice president of Napa Valley Community Housing.

Blanca says, “knowing there is an organization which caters to our Latino community inspired me to become a part of it. As a child of migrant farmworkers, I watched my parents struggle as they tried to learn of resources that could help them. I want the community in similar situations to know there is help. They deserve it.”

Mario Gutierrez was born in Napa and began his career in banking in 2006. As the current branch manager of Redwood Credit Union, he has been awarded the North Bay Forty Under Forty Award by the North Bay Business Journal.

As a volunteer for Puertas Abiertas, he teaches financial education workshops and has a personal passion to break down language barriers that could stand between a person reaching their financial goals.

Mario said, “I decided to join the board because I believe in what this organization stands for and the impact it has on our community.”

Nancy Weiss, the current president of Puertas Abiertas, is excited to welcome these community members to the board and looks forward to their contributions in the coming year.

