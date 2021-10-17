 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Genealogical Society, Finding Family: How to tell ancestral stories your relatives will want to read

Napa Valley Genealogical Society, Finding Family: How to tell ancestral stories your relatives will want to read

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "How to Write Ancestral Stories Your Relatives Will Want to Read," a Zoom talk by Pam Vestal on Oct. 21.

The monthly meeting begins at 1 p.m. and the program at 1:30.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Part of the thrill of genealogy is sharing discoveries with loved ones. Learn how to breathe life into dry genealogical facts, choose a compelling story structure, enhance the quality of your writing, and present what you’ve written in an appealing way. Create a captivating story from our ancestors’ names, dates, and places. The facts don’t change, but the way we describe them makes all the difference.

Pam Vestal became a professional genealogist and speaker after a 20-year writing career. Her articles have appeared in the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly and FGS’s Forum magazine. She lectures from coast to coast, specializing in turning genealogical research into illustrated stories.

Guests are welcome to register and attend the meeting. Go to “Upcoming Events” at napagensoc.org. Click on: “How to Write Ancestral Stories Your Relatives will Want to Read” and “Register.”

Society members will receive the Zoom link and do not need to register.

Our NVGS library is located at 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa Current library hours are Wednesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Research by appointment is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Contact research@napagensoc.org or 707-252-2252 for an appointment.

The city of Napa recycling department is hosting a free Halloween costume exchange at the Tuesday Farmers Market and the Napa Library. Donate or pick up a gently used costume for FREE.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News