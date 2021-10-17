Napa Valley Genealogical Society, Finding Family: How to tell ancestral stories your relatives will want to read

Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "How to Write Ancestral Stories Your Relatives Will Want to Read," a Zoom talk by Pam Vestal on Oct. 21.

The monthly meeting begins at 1 p.m. and the program at 1:30.

Part of the thrill of genealogy is sharing discoveries with loved ones. Learn how to breathe life into dry genealogical facts, choose a compelling story structure, enhance the quality of your writing, and present what you’ve written in an appealing way. Create a captivating story from our ancestors’ names, dates, and places. The facts don’t change, but the way we describe them makes all the difference.

Pam Vestal became a professional genealogist and speaker after a 20-year writing career. Her articles have appeared in the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly and FGS’s Forum magazine. She lectures from coast to coast, specializing in turning genealogical research into illustrated stories.

Guests are welcome to register and attend the meeting. Go to “Upcoming Events” at napagensoc.org. Click on: “How to Write Ancestral Stories Your Relatives will Want to Read” and “Register.”

Society members will receive the Zoom link and do not need to register.