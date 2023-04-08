March, Women’s History Month, celebrates the courageous women that played a vital role in history, but we think this is a cause for celebration all year long, and we’d like to recognize three outstanding women boldly leading in an historically male-dominated field -- the vineyard.

These vineyard champions, Alejandra Mendoza, Ana María Mejía and Irene Escoto of Trefethen Family Vineyards, set a new standard for excellence at the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation’s annual Pruning Contest this year, sweeping the champion’s podium. Mendoza finished first Mejía finished third, and Escoto took fourth in the Women’s division. The talented Reyna Hernandez of Walsh Vineyards Management finished in second place.

I invite you to step into the vineyard to speak with the champions from Trefethen Family Vineyards, hear about their careers, how they pursue excellence and how they motivate their daughters to do the same:

Rocío Escobedo: Tell me a little bit about yourself. What is your position at work? Where are you from originally?

Alejandra Mendoza: I am originally from Michoacán. I've worked in the vineyards for 19 years. Here at Trefethen, I've been working for five years.

Ana María Mejía: I am from Jalisco, Mexico and I have 20 years of experience working in the vineyard. I’ve worked for Trefethen for five years.

Irene Escoto: I am Irene Escoto, I am from Guanajuato, and I also have been working for Trefethen for five years. In total I have more than 20 years of experience working in the vineyard.

Rocío Escobedo: How have you seen your work change over the years? How has the valley changed? Are there more opportunities for women?

Alejandra Mendoza: We do have more opportunities. We used to believe that a woman could not do the same work as a man. Both men and women are now given the opportunity to do the job.

Ana María Mejía: We are more respected, and our work is valued. In the past we were treated differently because we were women, there were always comments saying that as women we could not do the same job as men. Today, it’s different, we try to do the job, and we put all our effort into it.

Rocío Escobedo: What do you like the most about your job? What is the most difficult thing about your job?

Alejandra Mendoza I like pruning and harvesting. The pace of the work is fast; you feel an adrenaline rush when you are pruning and picking fruit.

Ana María Mejía: I really like my job; for me there is no challenge I would say no to. For me, pruning and harvest are my favorite seasons.

Irene Escoto: Pruning too, time flies by when we are pruning, and you experience a great adrenaline rush.

Rocío Escobedo: What skills are required to do your job well?

Ana María Mejía: To focus on the job. When new people start, you need to have patience and teach them what you know, and they also must want to learn.

Rocío Escobedo: How do you inspire other women? Would you recommend other women to work in the vineyard?

Ana María Mejía: Many women believe that they are not capable of working in the vineyard. Many tell us that they could never do it. I believe that no one is born knowing and we can all learn. I believe that a woman is capable; if I could do it, so can you. It is about encouraging others and letting them know that they can do it if they have confidence in themselves.

Alejandra Mendoza: Yes, sometimes people earn very little in other types of work and here the work is great, and we also work outdoors.

Rocío Escobedo: Does the work you do in the vineyards help you achieve your goals?

Ana María Mejía: Yes, economically my family and I are doing well.

Alejandra Mendoza: I think the same as my co-worker; it's a good job.

Rocío Escobedo: What do you want your family, kids, and relatives who might not live here know about your work?

Ana María Mejía: I want my children to be proud of me and to be responsible individuals. I want to be an example for them, and I want them to be responsible when it comes to their job.

Irene Escoto: I enjoy working in the vineyard, it is a nice thing to work in the vineyards and I feel proud to work here.

Rocío Escobedo: What does success look like for you?

Alejandra Mendoza: For me, it means learning and I have learned so many things. Success also means having a stable job and to be financially secure.

Ana María Mejía: To me, it means that my family is behind me and that they always support me.

Rocío Escobedo: How was your experience participating in the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation Pruning Contest?

Alejandra Mendoza: It was difficult to convince myself to go. I didn't think I would be able to win. I thought I didn't have the speed but, now I realize that technique counts as much as speed. My co-worker had competed before, and she encouraged me to participate. I won first place in the women's division.

Ana María Mejía I was telling Alejandra that she needs to encourage herself to go and to tell herself that she can do it and to encourage other teammates to go, too. You don’t want to discourage people. If you see that someone can do it, you must support them and encourage them to go.

Irene Escoto: I had already participated with Ana, but I had never been among the finalists. This year I came in fourth place.

Ana María Mejía: Last year I placed third place and this year I got second place. This year I realized that I didn't need to prune fast, that technique is important, too.

Rocío Escobedo: Would you like to participate again?

All: Yes, it is great to participate.

Alejandra Mendoza: Maybe I can finish in first place among everyone, men, and women.

Rocío Escobedo: What do you do at work to improve yourself?

Ana María Mejía: I try to come to work and do my job well. I also strive for equality among everyone.

Rocío Escobedo: How do you celebrate women in your life?

Alejandra Mendoza I have a daughter; I encourage her to continue her education.

Ana María Mejía: Instilling self-confidence in them. Encourage them to be positive and to excel in life. Support them as women. I tell my daughter, “If you want to do something, you can do it, have confidence in yourself."

Rocío Escobedo: What classes have you taken with the Farmworker Foundation? Would you encourage others to take classes?

Ana María Mejía and Alejandra Mendoza: Yes, we are attending the women’s leadership workshop.

Rocío Escobedo: What is one word that describes you?

All: We’re all very cheerful women.

