Some of the colder and wetter days we are now experiencing call for switching out my hiking boots for walking shoes to visit a local museum.
A must-see that is bursting with local history is the Napa Valley Museum's pop-up history gallery on exhibition at the Goodman Library, which has been extended through Dec. 20 and is free. The exhibition is called "Land and People of Napa Valley" and incorporates many of the 15,000 items from the Napa Valley Museum's Yountville collections of the people, geography and geology of the Napa Valley.
These items are all steeped in the Napa Valley's rich and varied history, including Chinese workers, pioneers, geography and geology, and more. Having the privilege to view archaeological evidence of the past, up close and personal, such as the Chinese pottery vessel fragments on display at the Goodman Library, which were unearthed along the Napa River by Soscal Avenue in Napa's China Town, or the beautiful antique Napa Vichy mineral water bottle also on display, gives a person something lasting to muse over.
Throughout my years as a trained volunteer-archaeologist in several Northern California counties I learned that the science of archaeology is not all about digging up the past. At the Cache Creek Natural Area in Lake County we helped preserve an ancient Patwin Indian roundhouse site, at Fort Ross State Historic Park we safeguarded some of the past culture of the Kashaya Pomo Indians, while at the Borax Lake prehistoric site in Lake County, we worked a site dating more than 12,000 years.
The Anderson Marsh State Historic Park work, also in Lake County, was another fascinating site with a pre-history that spans over 14,000 years of the Koi people. There are many layers of groundwork -- no pun intended -- that must be completed prior to, and during the actual digging process. There is extensive background work with loads of research for the professionals, mapping a site, measuring, report-writing, surface site surveys and more, which all go into preparing for an archaeological dig.
Conducting an archaeological dig is about preserving pieces of the past, learning lessons from history and putting together pieces of a vast puzzle before they are paved over, ploughed under or otherwise lost to us forever. Professional archaeologists are held to high standards, and prior to performing field work they are required to conduct literature searches on the sites they are hired to work upon. Then, they determine any archaeological sensitivity of the parcel by using complex files that may include those found on the California Historical Resources Inventory Systems (CHRIS).
A complete study of ethnographic documents, previous survey reports, maps and other site records is conducted. Native Americans are consulted through the Native American Heritage Commission (NAHC) to research Sacred Land files, and then a determination can be made as to any formal processes that are required from the Native American communities, as in the instance of cemeteries or special religious or socially significant sites.
History is all around us. For example, my research into documents such as the Napa County Baseline Data Report's Nov. 30, 2005 issue, The Archaeology of the Napa Region, edited by renowned archaeologist Robert F. Heizer, along with Cultural Resources Evaluations projects submitted by Sally Evans, Archaeological Resource Services illuminate the past that surrounds us, with great detail.
According to cultural resources evaluations some areas near Cuttings Wharf Road were home to the Patwin Indians, with the Coast Miwok territory just to its west. One ethnographic village site called Suskol is believed to be a Patwin tribal center from more than 4,000 years ago. 'Suskol', the Patwin term for 'rock mouth' may have been named so due to a nearby lava tube.
Archaeological evidence found from the recorded site CA-Nap15H shows that there was also a historic settlement in the vicinity as well as the recorded prehistoric Patwin Indian evidence. Patwin tools, ornaments, obsidian processing chippings, bedrock mortars and more were revealed.
It is believed that Suskol was the Patwin's permanent winter village. The vast quantities of winter's migrating water fowl would make this a very habitable location for Patwin Indians, indeed.
The historic element to this area stemmed from a Mexican land grant called Rincon de Los Carneros that encompassed 2,557-acres of land granted to Nicolas Higuerra in 1836. Later, when California developed into United States lands, Higuerra lost his claim to the land. This land, which had water boundaries of both the Napa River and Carneros Creek later became home to many Irish, French, American and German settlers who, in the 1840s arrived in this area to farm grapes, apples, plums and livestock. Other historic places in Napa County show evidence of the Chinese workers who were often given the worst jobs in mining operations.
Heizer (1915-1979) conducted wide-ranging field work throughout California, the Southwest and Great Basin. In his work The Archaeology of the Napa Region he discussed how he came to select the Napa region as part of the University of California's Department of Anthropology course work in 1947.
Then, 17 of his students worked at two main sites: Las Trancas, known as Nap-14 and the Tulukai site known as Nap-39. Much of what they found made its way into various college collections, such as Berkeley. It was determined that Napa's valleys, such as Pope, Chiles, Conn, Napa, Wooden and Berryessa with their abundance of waterways and streams were the perfect magnets for Indian settlement. With plenty of water, fish and game, along with the numerous plants that sustained the tribes there was no reason for the Native peoples not to reside in such a bountiful region.
The area's volcanism provided obsidian for much-needed tools, like arrowheads, knives and scrapers used for hunting. Obsidian and tools derived from this volcanic glass was also valued by many others, such as the southern Maidu, Miwok and Coastanoan tribes. Other rock derived from the volcanics of the region was the basalt which was fashioned into mortars to grind seeds that were also prolific in the valleys.
The Wappo Indians of the Napa Valley took advantage of the stores of obsidian when they acted as middlemen in the coast and interior trading of obsidian and clam shells. Clam shells were fashioned into beads and necklaces and used for ceremonies and other special events. The Pomo Indians to the north had a monetary system that used clam shell beads.
From about 4,500 B.C., the Napa Valley was home to the Wappo Indians, whose peoples consisted of three divisions: the northern or Mishewal, the central or Mitustil and the southern Wappo, or Miyahk'mah. There was another small settlement of Wappo on the southern shores of Clear Lake in Lake County, California named the Lileek.
The Wappos' neighbors to the west and northwest were the Pomo Indians, the Coast Miwok inhabited the southwest, the Lake Miwok were located to the north. The Wappo's neighbors to the east in Berryessa Valley were the Patwin, while the Wintun were to the southeast. It was commonplace for all of these peoples to trade as well as share in similar cultural practices. Since food and items for constructing shelter were plentiful, they did not need to develop agricultural practices.
Everyone had a job in the community. While men fished and hunted the prolific deer, small game and birds, the women gathered berries, seeds, roots and acorns. Each tribe had a specialist in the form of tool making when they chipped obsidian into arrowheads, blades and fishhooks, while women made clothing and gathered food.
There were specialists who wove intricate baskets of many kinds, such as baskets for seed gathering, grain storage, baby cradles, ceremonial baskets and many more. Other jobs in the villages included those who made games and toys as well as instruments for music-making.
History is abundant in the Napa Valley. If you miss the exhibit at the Goodwin Library, according to Ariel Loraine, exhibitions and programs manager for the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville, the instillation will be returning to the Napa Valley Museum and reopening on Saturday, Jan. 11, with a bounty of local history including Wappo Indian artifacts as well as the history of the Yountville Veterans Home.
The Goodman Library is at 1219 First St., Napa. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.