Napa Valley's Living Landscape: Take a hike

Entering the park, you note the large picnic grounds and take in the park’s rugged beauty. The sharp scent of California bay laurel, also called pepperwood, is present, along with a perfume of pine. Since the park’s elevations range from 300 to 2,000 feet, you will notice an array of vegetation from brushy plants to redwoods within its 10 miles of trails. Redwoods, the queens of the forest, over look Ritchey Creek, which courses merrily down the canyon.

You will be able to see Douglas-fir, madrone and tanoak trees as well. A variety of native ferns grow along the creek, such as goldenback and coffee fern. Standing quietly, you’ll be able to discern the sound of bees making their rounds among the bay blooms and below, in many of the other spring flowers such as Indian warrior, brodiaea. One of the most elegant blooms growing in the under story is that of the trillium, with blossoms in varying shades of purple, white or yellow.

You may be able to sight some of the park’s wildlife, such as deer, gray squirrels, raccoons, fox or bobcat. Since many of the local mammals are nocturnal, you will more likely take in the bird life, which includes six kinds of woodpeckers, spotted owls and more.

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Oat Hill Mine Trail and Palisadesparks.ca.gov/?page_id=472