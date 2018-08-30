Once upon a time, grizzly bears roamed the banks of the Napa River in search of formerly prolific salmon. Abundant cottonwoods, willows and other trees formed its thick riparian canopy.
Elk were common then, along with hundreds of deer who browsed near the river, as well. Pioneer hunters in the 1840s had no trouble putting wild food on the table then. As more pioneers moved to the area and the Gold Rush era began, the grizzlies were hunted out.
Other changes throughout time gradually altered the river, like flows from the geothermal hot springs around Calistoga, sediments and gravel running from tributaries, such as the Mill and Ritchey Creeks, gradually altered the river.
Riparian forest found along many portions of the river today, however, still provide habitat for wood ducks, mallards, mergansers, egrets, herons, and numerous other avian species. You can still find river otter, raccoon, gray fox, bobcat, mink and muskrat amongst the riparian habitat. Beaver have been enjoying a comeback, as well, after they were trapped to excess prior to the 1840s.
The humble Napa River, whose waters are nowhere near as abundant as its sister river the Russian River, remains a key Central Coast Range river. Napa River has 47 tributaries and runs more than 50-miles in length. Its watershed is around 400 square miles.
The river's headwaters originate up on Mount St. Helena's steep canyons, where springs and minuscule creeks form. It then flows to Kimball Canyon Creek, to a reservoir which provides Calistoga with much of its water. (The Kimball Canyon reservoir, less than five miles from Calistoga is not open to the public.) From there, it flows past Calistoga, all of the way beyond the town of Napa, where it becomes a tidal estuary at northern portion of San Pablo Bay.
I had the good fortune to take a Napa River tour via the Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD), when they held the Napa River rotary screw trap open house. This was a great chance to see some of the fish that are found in the Napa River, up close and personal, meet Napa River ecologists and investigate the river.
There were many knowledgeable volunteers on hand as well. According to their website, the RCD works in the community to "conserve, protect, and restore natural resources in a landscape that supports agriculture, urban areas, and wild lands."
RCD's senior biologist, Jonathan Koehler, gave a highly informative talk about the native and exotic populations found in the Napa River. Daniel Chase, a fisheries biologist with WRA, Inc. an environmental consulting company based out of San Rafael, was also on hand to demonstrate the rotary screw trap that is in operation there.
The screw trap, a stationary fish trap, is used once a year to survey the river, and monitor the health of the river and its inhabitants. Some fish are tagged with a Passive Inductive Transponder (PIT) to aid in giving a unique identification and determine the fish's spawning habits.
The Napa River watershed's cool redwood streams feed the river and aid in the survival of endangered chinook salmon and steelhead, which spawn in the river and some of its many tributaries. There are 14 native freshwater fish species in the Napa River.
Pacific lamprey spawn in freshwater, in the river, and swim to the Pacific. They are impressive-looking with their large sucker mouth, and sharp teeth with which to feed. There are sculpin, fish that are masters of camouflage, and can be found hiding amongst the rocks.
The river is home to three kinds of sculpin, and they all feed at the bottom of the river. Tule perch are also found in the Napa River, but are less common. Small Stickle backs, which grow to only two inches are found in a variety of habitats in the river.
Despite development that has occurred along the Napa River, along with the impact of non-native fish species into the waters, the Napa River system is still endowed with a myriad of habitats that provide for amazing and prolific wildlife.
For more information on the Napa River watershed, including a list of native and exotic fish populations, visit the RCD's website at: naparcd.org/napa-river-fishes/