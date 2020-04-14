Napa Valley Vintners launches a second 'Open the Cellar' sale

More than 150 Napa Valley wineries will offer wines for sale with purchase links to their individual websites on openthecellar.com from Tuesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Each sale supports the employees and small family businesses of Napa Valley. On April 14 and 15, consumers will have access to exclusive wines from more than 150 wineries around the valley. These unique offerings are usually made available only to winery visitors and are available on a limited basis. The wines offered range in prince from $25 to $600-plus, including 20 varieties and more than 18 vintages. Visit openthecellar.com for details.