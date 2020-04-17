Napa Valley's Living Landscape: A world of birds in our backyards

E-Bird is a free, worldwide, online database designed for you to record your bird sightings set up by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It’s used by thousands of lay-people across the world and is an easy way to keep your bird sightings organized. It is also a tool that allows for scientists to incorporate data into both research and educational projects. It is currently being put to use in conservation studies as well. (If you prefer not to use apps, the Cornell Lab has a highly informative website for birding, including bird song as a method of identifying birds.) The e-bird website and app is user friendly and will answer many questions that you may have in their e-Bird FAQs or e-Bird Essentials pages. The site offers a free course that runs 52 minutes, called eBird: A New World of Birding. It can be viewed at academy.allaboutbirds.org/product/ebird-essentials/. Another great feature about eBird is their Merlin Bird ID, in which you need answer only three easy questions about a bird that your are trying to identify and “Merlin” comes up with an answer. If you are out of cellphone range or not near a computer, you may also identify birds by taking a photo and then find a match later, when you are online. To further aid in bird identification Merlin offers more than 15,000 audio recordings of birds worldwide.