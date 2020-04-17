Napa Valley's Living Landscape: A world of birds in our backyards

Knowing that spring is performing her annual magic in the face of what is going on in the world feeds the soul. Reassuring rains have generated water-shine on puddles, and plants that seems to activate the senses.
Because of shelter-in-place orders and instructions for social distancing, as of this writing it is prudent to check with the various parks to ascertain their hours, and to determine if they are indeed open to the public. (Visit: napaoutdoors.org).
We all know the benefits of a walk in the woods, and the cathedral-like characteristics that the miraculous convergence of biology, geology and history have in store for us when we venture out. But while gazing out the kitchen window, I was privy to a multitude of goings-on nearby.
Without even leaving my home, I watched a hummingbird sipping at the feeder, its glittering red plumes sparkling like hope personified, while a robin plucked his fat worms below. The whoosh of a raven’s wings was the next event to grab my attention.
Since the Napa Valley is situated along the Pacific Flyway, the avian “freeway” for migrating birds, which extends from Mexico to Canada, there are more than 400 bird species found in Napa County. A bird doesn’t have to be particularly out-of-the-ordinary to catch your eye.
Questions may form: ‘What is the difference between a raven and a crow?’ With a little research, the fascinating lives of even the most common of birds is easy to find.
For instance, I never knew that ravens were around during the North American Pleistocene era, as evidence has shown in fossil remains found in the Rancho La Brea region of Southern California. Or that the raven and crow, both in the corvid family have been well-regarded throughout history for their clever antics, and are now studied for their intelligence by scientists.
If you are inclined toward the more “exotic” species such as the grebes that frequent Lake Berryessa and Lake Hennessey, you won’t be disappointed to learn that both Clark’s and Western grebes abound. They put on a stunning spring show when they “rush” or run across the lake during their annual mating ritual. The capacity of nature to consistently astonish us is one way to help us rise above despair in these alarming times, and blissfully stirs up hope for all.
Without even leaving home, there are some great tools and resources that will aid in identifying and studying birds from our homes. Following is a suggested list of seven resources:
1. The Napa County libraries: countyofnapa.org/library/, (707) 253-4241, Library@countyofnapa.org
The Napa County libraries, although closed for walk-in services, offer many bird-watching e-books through both of their e-book services, called Hoopla and Library to Go/Overdrive. If you do not possess a library card, you can sign up online to get instant access to digital resources. Patrons can also call or email (see above) and library staff will help set up a new library card. E-books and audiobooks are available for all Napa County Library users for free with their library card. The Napa County Library also has two apps that stream movies called Hoopla and Kanopy.
2. e-Bird Cornell Lab of Ornithology, ebird.org/home
E-Bird is a free, worldwide, online database designed for you to record your bird sightings set up by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It’s used by thousands of lay-people across the world and is an easy way to keep your bird sightings organized. It is also a tool that allows for scientists to incorporate data into both research and educational projects. It is currently being put to use in conservation studies as well. (If you prefer not to use apps, the Cornell Lab has a highly informative website for birding, including bird song as a method of identifying birds.) The e-bird website and app is user friendly and will answer many questions that you may have in their e-Bird FAQs or e-Bird Essentials pages. The site offers a free course that runs 52 minutes, called eBird: A New World of Birding. It can be viewed at academy.allaboutbirds.org/product/ebird-essentials/. Another great feature about eBird is their Merlin Bird ID, in which you need answer only three easy questions about a bird that your are trying to identify and “Merlin” comes up with an answer. If you are out of cellphone range or not near a computer, you may also identify birds by taking a photo and then find a match later, when you are online. To further aid in bird identification Merlin offers more than 15,000 audio recordings of birds worldwide.
3. Cornell FeederWatch Cams, allaboutbirds.org/cams/cornell-lab-feederwatch/
Cornell Lab of Ornithology has some delightful live bird cameras where you are privy to ongoing bird activities.
4. Napa Bookmine bookstore, napabookmine.com/
The world is at your fingertips as you surf the bookstore’s full catalog of books. Although the book store is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is accepting online orders for shipping. As of this writing, the books are delivered via U.S. mail.
5. Copperfield’s Bookstore, copperfieldsbooks.com/calistoga
The well-loved bookstore chain is closed to walk-ins now, but is accepting online orders for shipping via U.S. mail. Here you will find bird books aplenty.
6. YouTube videos
YouTube offers a cornucopia of bird watching videos. Some, such as the California Academy of Sciences offer short but in-depth features on a variety of birds, like their Science Today: Crow Intelligence, youtube/cpgCQj-sgqk
Some other fantastic videos on YouTube:
—California Birds from A to Z
—YouTube The National Geographic Guide to Birding in North America
Just type in some key words, such as a bird species you are interested in, and chances are that they have a fascinating birding video for you to view.
7. Amazon’s Kindle has made many free bird books available for you to download.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!