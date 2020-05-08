Napa Valley's Living Landscape: More family activities to try while sheltering at home

As shelter-in-place orders are updated regularly, the overriding rule remains to stay at home, with county officials working to relax restrictions with the lowest risk activities reopening first.
It has definitely been a learning curve for local governments, workers and the public. Parents, children and teachers have had to scramble, and sometimes struggle, to keep up with work and other activities from home.
Most of us have reached out to the plethora of 21st Century resources to round out our days, via Zoom meetings, classes and coffee dates. We’ve read, enjoyed music, cleaned, cooked, listened to podcasts, Ted Talks, played board games, and visited virtual museums such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam or the Louvre in Paris.
A lot of us have also been enjoying nature in our backyards, which is a proven stress-buster, especially in these strange times. I recently had the opportunity to enjoy a workshop, via Zoom, on dragonflies, through Sonoma State University’s Center for Environmental Inquiry’s “Dig into Nature” workshops. (The website for other, upcoming workshops is listed below.) This citizen science dragonfly class was led by self-described dragonfly-nerd Kevin Munroe, whose lecture and slideshow with resources for viewing, attracting and conserving habitat for the ‘eagles of the insect world’ will soon be uploaded to YouTube.
His fascination with ‘flying dragons’ is infectious, as we discovered the insect’s territoriality- dragonflies defend their space by perching or flying at intruders to maintain ‘ownership’ of their lands.
We also discovered that these carnivores consume one-fifth their weight in prey, such as mosquitoes daily. I’ve listed a variety of 14 further activities for families, below.
Connolly Ranch
This beloved farm has served over 70 percent of students in the Napa Valley Unified School District through their field trips, classes and events on their 13-acre farm. They are bringing ‘nature to your doorstep’ via online programs, with the theme changing weekly to serve preschool age through 5th grades.
University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources
This website contains a treasure-trove of distance learning resources and tools which they have crafted to include quality California-focused natural history lessons. Here is where you can learn about native plants, work some puzzles, discover vernal pools, state parks, bugs and so much more through the dozens of resources they’ve listed.
Calistoga Art Center
The Calistoga Art Center is offering free art kits on a first-come basis. Check their website for the kits, as well as a variety of online classes with cost information.
Napa Resource Conservation District
The Napa Resource Conservation District has a listing of online garden tours and a variety of gardening tips for organic edible gardens, native plant gardens, creating pollinator gardens and more.
Astronomy: planets, stars, galaxies and sky events
Visit this magazine’s website for astronomical information and discoveries with their many photos, videos, blogs and news pages.
Golden Gate Audubon Society’s “A list of nature activities for kids during COVID-19” in English and Spanish
You will find fun nature projects, such as Bird Detective, Listening Bingo, Hummingbird Math and more, to do at home and around your neighborhood.
Sonoma State University’s Center for Environmental Inquiry
“Dig into Nature” workshops:
To view a list of free nature workshops and sign up for a class on anything from birding to aqua bugs, check out the Center for Environmental Inquiry’s calendar of events. These virtual events require the use of Zoom, the video conferencing app or website that is used by businesses, schools and others to safely ‘get together’ in real-time. To download Zoom, visit: https://zoom.us/
Language courses
Brush up on a second or third language here with free lessons. There are dozens from which to choose.
Time Magazine
Time Magazine is free for kids the rest of the school year
Ranger Rick
The Ranger Rick website of educational activities with educator and parent guides until end of June.
https://rangerrick.org/stuck-indoors/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=RRaccess_RR_Webpage&utm_content=RRaccess_RR_Webpage_FB_03172020&utm_source=Facebook
iNaturalist
A joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society
Mental Floss
Online magazine with facts, puzzles and trivia
Video: Bored? 10 Ideas What To do
This is a 10-minute YouTube video packed with tools, tips, websites and apps to get you through this troubling time.
Poetry
This comprehensive poetry website includes finding poems, poem-a-day, materials for educators.
