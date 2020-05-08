Napa Valley's Living Landscape: More family activities to try while sheltering at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As shelter-in-place orders are updated regularly, the overriding rule remains to stay at home, with county officials working to relax restrictions with the lowest risk activities reopening first.

It has definitely been a learning curve for local governments, workers and the public. Parents, children and teachers have had to scramble, and sometimes struggle, to keep up with work and other activities from home.

Most of us have reached out to the plethora of 21st Century resources to round out our days, via Zoom meetings, classes and coffee dates. We’ve read, enjoyed music, cleaned, cooked, listened to podcasts, Ted Talks, played board games, and visited virtual museums such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam or the Louvre in Paris.