The National Geographic Society, which was founded in 1888 for the study of geography, natural science and archaeology, as well as promoting the study of cultures of the world, proclaimed back then that Calistoga’s Old Faithful Geyser held the distinction of being one of only three geysers worldwide that erupted on a regular basis.

The geographic wonders of the geyser don’t stop there, as it is also a predictor of earthquakes. It has been documented by the Carnegie Institute and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that when the geyser’s prolific sprays diminish or cease for very long periods at a time, an earthquake is soon-to-be in the making within the roughly 200 mile radius that surround the geyser.

One former owner of the attraction, Olga Kolbek, who died in 2008, also kept records of the geyser’s activity as well as records of Northern California earthquakes. Kolbeck, described by visitors and locals as a bundle of energy and enthusiasm, noted a distinct change in the geyser’s activity the day prior to the 1975 earthquake in Oroville, which registered at 6.1 on the Richter scale, now known as the Moment magnitude scale, or MMS by the USGS, or simplified to magnitude. There were many other instances logged, which science’s seismometers verify.