Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The dancing waters of Calistoga's Old Faithful Geyser

I thought it would be fun to revisit a special place in the Napa Valley. The Old Faithful Geyser of Calistoga is layered in stories, and it is rich in geology and history.
Millions of years of geologic activity that produced the Coast Range mountains, also created volcanic action in the vicinity. A large remaining feature of the violent volcanic action of the past is situated near Mt. Saint Helena where its remains left a crater. Mt. Saint Helena is an uplifted and doubled-over remnant of volcanism that has eroded over time.
During a visit in winter, the Old Faithful Geyser put on a dramatic show, roughly every 10 minutes due to the high water table. Then, a whale-spout of a column, about 30 feet in height blasted up, again and again, from the super-heated underground waters.
During some summer visits in the past, the show occurred at a rate of about every 45 minutes. Along with the rapidly recurring spouting off activity the steam, which is surprisingly odor-free, and not at all sulfur-scented as was the air that I recall smelling up in the nearby geysers geothermal fields in Sonoma and Lake counties throughout a long ago tour.
What causes this geyser activity?
The Old Faithful Geyser’s heat source is the hot magma deep underground, which heats up the groundwater there like a big teapot. Down where all of this action begins there can also be cavities, fissures and fractures that make up the geyser’s “plumbing.” So, first, like the teapot, the earth-chamber fills with water, next it warms up and when it is hot enough, a column of boiling water and steam erupts, which releases pressure, only to recur sequentially.
The National Geographic Society, which was founded in 1888 for the study of geography, natural science and archaeology, as well as promoting the study of cultures of the world, proclaimed back then that Calistoga’s Old Faithful Geyser held the distinction of being one of only three geysers worldwide that erupted on a regular basis.
The geographic wonders of the geyser don’t stop there, as it is also a predictor of earthquakes. It has been documented by the Carnegie Institute and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that when the geyser’s prolific sprays diminish or cease for very long periods at a time, an earthquake is soon-to-be in the making within the roughly 200 mile radius that surround the geyser.
One former owner of the attraction, Olga Kolbek, who died in 2008, also kept records of the geyser’s activity as well as records of Northern California earthquakes. Kolbeck, described by visitors and locals as a bundle of energy and enthusiasm, noted a distinct change in the geyser’s activity the day prior to the 1975 earthquake in Oroville, which registered at 6.1 on the Richter scale, now known as the Moment magnitude scale, or MMS by the USGS, or simplified to magnitude. There were many other instances logged, which science’s seismometers verify.
Adjacent to the erupting geyser is a 1930s hot mineral therapy pool assembled from lava rocks from the area. Back then guests enjoyed the benefits of a hot soak here, as well as at the myriad of other hot springs pools and resorts in Napa’s towns and in the surrounding counties. The waters ‘were taken’ to enhance healing, it is said, both physically and mentally. Then, there were private baths constructed within custom-made bathing stalls available to those who visited, with a system of heat regulation for the guests’ comfort.
Another historic feature here is the Old Faithful capped geyser, which, according to the interpretive display, was both drilled and capped in 1916. This geyser, situated near the therapy pool, provided the enriching mineral waters to the mineral therapy pool.
A pipe joined to the pool to allow water to flow in and fill it, and it could also regulate the pool water’s temperature. It was decommissioned in 2009. The abundant and renewable geothermal waters were frequently used back in the 1900s not only for therapeutic bathing, but to heat both hotels and homes. The geothermal heat systems proved to be both reliable and energy efficient.
Centuries before the advent of vacationing visitors, the native Wappo people “took to the waters.” The lands here were held sacred to them for thousands of years. Every resource required for living and thriving could be had, from fish caught nearby, fauna for food and pharmacology to clothing, homes, tools and weapons.
According to one of the interpretive displays at the geyser, the Wappo settled in what is now Northern California around 6,000 BC. Anthropologist Alfred L. Kroeber’s work, some of which is documented in “The Handbook of Indians of California,” published by the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C., 1925 reported that before European contact, there may have been up to 1,000 members of the Wappo people in the Napa Valley. They flourished in small groups, residing in ovoid huts constructed of branches and mud. They were skilled basket weavers who constructed baskets made with sedge, bulrush and redbud for a innumerable uses, such as cradles, fish traps and made baskets woven so tightly they could hold water. Then, as now, the mineral waters that flowed from the Earth were used to heal and sooth their bodies.
Today, along with the excitement of standing upon the lands where a volcano erupted millions of years ago, or ambling upon the grounds that Napa Valley’s Wappo people once inhabited, now there is a little Geology Museum on the premises with many interpretive displays, a mini-farm with Tennessee fainting goats, sheep and llamas to admire. There are roomy picnic grounds and a handy bocce ball court for enthusiasts.
Calistoga’s Old Faithful Geyser is at 1299 Tubbs Lane. It is open daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $9 for children ages 4-9. Call 707-942-6463 for more information.
