Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The first residents of the Napa Valley

Long before the first winemakers dotted the Napa Valley with buildings and caves constructed by Chinese laborers, the Wappo people thrived in this region.
According to ethnographic studies by A. L. Kroeber, there were up to 3,000 Wappo and Wintun Native Americans living in the Napa Valley around 1843, including those residing in the Russian River area near Healdsburg. Another indigenous group that once lived in the valley was the Patwin tribe.
The census of 1910 found only 73 Wappo people.
The Wappo’s settlements lay, for the most part, in the valley, but their territory extended to the mountain regions.
According to the Suscol Intertribal Council website, archaeological evidence shows us that native people lived in “Talahalusi” or the Napa Valley for more than 10,000 years. From around 4,500 B.C., their three divisions, called the northern or Mishewal, the central or Mitustil and the southern Wappo, or Miyahk’mah, fished, hunted and lived peaceably in the valley.
Their territories included the headwaters of the Napa River down to the tidewater; the upper regions of Pope Creek; the southern fount of Putah Creek that makes up lok-noma or “goose-town” up by Middletown, then draws off to the Sacramento region.
It’s no wonder they chose this place. Here was a home with a myriad of waterways coursing across its valleys such as Chiles, Pope, Wooden, Berryessa, Conn and Napa. These water-magnets invited settlement, with copious fish and game, as well as plentiful plant stores to sustain the tribes’ food, shelter and medicinal requirements.
Millions of years in the making, the landscape’s geologic history of volcanism provided obsidian with which they fashioned tools for trade and hunting, such as fish hooks, arrowhead, scraping tools and more.
In the book edited by Benjamin Russack, titled “Wine Country—A Literary Companion” there are many meanings for the Wappo word “Napa,” such as “bounteous place” or “plenty.”
The name “Wappo” is said to be a derivative of the Spanish word, guapo, and has many other regional variations in meaning, with one being “attractive person.”
The Wappo people of the Napa Valley used the stores of obsidian when they acted as middlemen in the coast and interior trading of obsidian and clamshells. The Pomo tribe to the north had a monetary system that utilized clam shell beads. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries the Wappo people, along with various other California tribes, used clamshell beads for trade as well.
Clamshell bead necklaces indicated wealth for those who wore them. Trade and clamshell bead use varied from area to area, with some tribes, according to the 1926 writings of Edward Gifford making sojourns to Bodega Bay for great bags of clamshells.
Archeologist Mike Newland said, “... there isn’t a lot known about this topic. Both the Ohlone and Miwok had bead-making industries at the coast,; I imagine that a lot of the beads were made elsewhere and traded in. I don’t think it is that common to find clam shells of a suitable size for bead making in Napa archaeological sites, suggesting that they did not typically bring in raw material to process.
“Since the Wappo and Patwin were sitting on the Napa obsidian source, they had a ready and easily obtained high-value trade item, and it would have probably been easier for them to trade out the obsidian for already made beads. They may have even been trading out finished arrowheads/tools.
“There’s a growing body of evidence of a pretty robust and intricate economic system that we are beginning to understand in the Bay Area, with multiple industries in mass production of trade goods. My understanding is that the raw material for steatite and magnesite beads, which are high-value wealth items, could be gotten from Lake County, and I think it more likely that these would have been made on Napa sites, but even still these items are rare to find, so I doubt it was a major focus of their time and energy.”
The making of clamshells into uniform strands of beads required a long process, and was a specialized occupation; it was usually an inherited profession.
Integral to daily life was the practice of storytelling. In 1918, one Joe McCloud told linguist Paul Radin a Wappo creation story in the Wappo language. According to the University of California Publications in American Archaeology and Ethnography, McCloud was born around 1850 and was married to a Wappo woman.
The story recounted a flood that caused Coyote to hide with his grandson, Chicken-hawk, in the crevice of a boulder for 20 days, until the waters dissipated.
When they emerged from hiding, Chicken-hawk wondered what they were to do. Coyote replied, “Tsoia’o, tsoia’o. We’ll create people.”
Coyote commenced to constructing a sweat-house where he inserted feathers, which he instructed to come alive. After the feathers became people, Chicken-hawk wondered why they were silent, and did not speak, so Coyote approached Old Man Moon for words for the people. He gave Coyote a sack of words.
The people spoke but were motionless. Coyote returned to Old Man Moon for fleas to bring back to bite the people so that they would move. Coyote returned to Old Man Moon numerous times for solutions to problems that the people were experiencing, such as a lack of laughter — Coyote brought back a sack of laughter — an inability to eat, for which Old Man Moon gave Coyote bread, pinole and acorn mush to distribute. The story ended as the people were contented.
Most cultures’ creation stories explain the establishment of their people. Over time, in western traditions, myths took on the meaning of make-believe, with no apparent application. However, studies done more recently in the fields of history, archaeology, linguistics and anthropology have returned a value and understanding in the importance of myth in Native American culture.
The lands that capture us with their innate beauty can also serve to expand our understanding of shared history and its range of culture and community.
