Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The first residents of the Napa Valley

Millions of years in the making, the landscape’s geologic history of volcanism provided obsidian with which they fashioned tools for trade and hunting, such as fish hooks, arrowhead, scraping tools and more.

In the book edited by Benjamin Russack, titled “Wine Country—A Literary Companion” there are many meanings for the Wappo word “Napa,” such as “bounteous place” or “plenty.”

The name “Wappo” is said to be a derivative of the Spanish word, guapo, and has many other regional variations in meaning, with one being “attractive person.”

The Wappo people of the Napa Valley used the stores of obsidian when they acted as middlemen in the coast and interior trading of obsidian and clamshells. The Pomo tribe to the north had a monetary system that utilized clam shell beads. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries the Wappo people, along with various other California tribes, used clamshell beads for trade as well.

Clamshell bead necklaces indicated wealth for those who wore them. Trade and clamshell bead use varied from area to area, with some tribes, according to the 1926 writings of Edward Gifford making sojourns to Bodega Bay for great bags of clamshells.