Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The forest's lowlife: newts, slugs and frogs

Now that many of us are out and about once again — while social distancing, of course — we are in high spirits as we take in nature’s nuances along some of the county park’s trails.
It’s fun to slake our curiosity as to what is blooming in our favorite woods, or enjoy the undulating patterns along a creek bank where flora and fauna are in their fecund prime now. The diversity of life in any given habitat, be it grasslands, woods or riparian is staggering.
I was reminded of just how truly special the diversity of our plant life is here in California in general, and the Napa Valley in particular recently when I attended a webinar on Zoom hosted by the California Native Plant Society (CNPS) titled “A California Call to Action- Fighting Extinction, Building Community and Protecting Biodiversity.”
The webinar presenters were:
—Rebecca Johnson, co-director of Citizen Science at the Academy of Sciences;
—Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resource Agency;
— Sanjay Kabir Bavikatte, international biodiversity expert and author of the book “Stewarding the Earth: Rethinking Property and the Emergence of Biocultural Rights”
— the executive director of the CNPS, Dan Gluesenkamp.
Throughout the webinar, we were reminded that we live in one of the world’s biodiversity hot spots here in California. Just why is it so important to pay attention to the diversity of our state’s flora and fauna? Well, as John Muir once said, “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.”
It turns out that it isn’t just a single plant’s preservation as the goal for biodiversity. But when you strive to keep California’s native plant habitat intact, you are really supporting all taxa and the web of life, which of course means life like lowly newts, frogs and slugs that hold important roles in the ecosystem.
The riparian habitat along the Napa River or Ritchey Creek is rife with layer upon layer of mosses, mushrooms, wildflowers, fish and more. This habitat is home to many creatures that are sometimes overlooked, expert as they are in the art of disguise or camouflage.
One of the little critters is the Pacific chorus frog, or as some biologists call them, Pacific tree frogs. Apparently, the confusion over the 2-inch amphibian’s name dates to 1852 when some gentlemen — Mr. Baird and Mr. Girard — placed the frogs in the Hyla genus and gave them the name Pacific chorus frog.
Before that time, in 1843 Mr. Fitzinger added these frogs to the genus Pseudacris, calling them Pacific tree frogs. And now, to add to the confusion, in 2006 Mr. Recuero et al divided the frog into three different species.
So, moving to present time, the American Museum of Natural History’s Amphibian Species of the World list does indeed confirm the split use of the names, but has decided on Pacific tree frog as its preferred nomenclature.
Pacific tree frogs are experts in camouflage, and can sport any of a variety of hues: brown tan, black, green, or even a red-tone splashed with dark coloration; and they change color to suit the season. The ability to camouflage is most decidedly to the frogs’ advantage since the list of predators is impressive: newts, raccoons, snakes, herons, egrets and more. These frogs possess long legs with circular, sticky toe pads to help them climb plants, trees and even the walls and windows of your house.
Pacific tree frogs are adapted to live all along the Pacific coast, from British Columbia to California, where they thrive in any of a variety of settings such as lakes, woods, streams, grassland and even chaparral. Mostly nocturnal, Pacific tree frogs live much of their lives hidden under logs and leaf litter, emerging to consume flies, spiders and ants. They mate in early winter to early spring as the male of the species migrates to water sources. Then, he calls out his rousing “ribbits” to attract a female, followed by her egg-laying in still water.
Another hard-to-find creature is the rough-skinned newt. Newts, according to Bay Nature Magazine, are cousins to frogs, and are a type of salamander. The rough-skinned newt obtained its moniker since they do indeed possess rough skin. I didn’t confirm that fact through handling it, however, since their skin contains a toxin. The special toxic skin of these 5- to 8-inch long newts is a great survival tactic because it deters most predators. Their defense mechanism also produces a pungent scent to warn off predators like snakes.
Some snakes, such as garter snakes, will go as far as partially swallowing a newt, and if the toxin seems too strong, it will ‘”spit” it out. These stocky newts’ habitat ranges throughout the Pacific Northwest, from Santa Cruz up to Alaska.
I was once privy to both a newt and a tree frog population explosion. It was during a particularly wet season years ago, and a parade of rough-skinned newts emerged from a small cattail pond. There must have been hundreds of them! They reminded me of an M. C Escher drawing of tessellations as they slowly emerged from the pond. That same super-wet year, I watched nearly the same number of Pacific tree frogs bouncing around like popcorn in a grassy, but wooded area near the Napa and Lake County borders, while a California gray fox pounced upon them like a playful puppy as he attempted to consume an amphibian snack.
The lowly banana slug is yet another forest dweller who is great at camouflage. Like frogs and newts, banana slugs, natives of the Northwest are signs of a healthy ecosystem. The Society of Malacologists, those who study mollusks like snails, squid and slugs state that the banana slug is a solitary creature who thrives in moist, dim forests. Banana slugs may be bright yellow or greenish with spots, and look just like their name implies, a banana.
Banana slugs are known as herbivores, they derive their coloration from their diet, which consists of fallen leaves, mushrooms and even animal droppings. They can also be called detritivores since they decompose matter and recycle it into soil humus.
These slimy slugs can grow to around 9 inches in length, and travel at 6 1/2 inches per minute. Their slime holds pheromones for attracting mates. Slugs possess two sets of tentacles, which are retractable. Two of the sets are eyestalks while the other two are chemical-detectors, which they employ to sense the environment. If one of their many predators such as geese, salamanders, snakes or raccoons bite off one of their tentacles it can grow back, according to National Geographic.
Yes, the forest holds many wonders and its fun to discover them once again.
