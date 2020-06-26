Napa Valley's Living Landscape: The forest's lowlife: newts, slugs and frogs

Throughout the webinar, we were reminded that we live in one of the world’s biodiversity hot spots here in California. Just why is it so important to pay attention to the diversity of our state’s flora and fauna? Well, as John Muir once said, “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.”

It turns out that it isn’t just a single plant’s preservation as the goal for biodiversity. But when you strive to keep California’s native plant habitat intact, you are really supporting all taxa and the web of life, which of course means life like lowly newts, frogs and slugs that hold important roles in the ecosystem.

The riparian habitat along the Napa River or Ritchey Creek is rife with layer upon layer of mosses, mushrooms, wildflowers, fish and more. This habitat is home to many creatures that are sometimes overlooked, expert as they are in the art of disguise or camouflage.

One of the little critters is the Pacific chorus frog, or as some biologists call them, Pacific tree frogs. Apparently, the confusion over the 2-inch amphibian’s name dates to 1852 when some gentlemen — Mr. Baird and Mr. Girard — placed the frogs in the Hyla genus and gave them the name Pacific chorus frog.