Below Howell Mountain's summit, near the quiet college town of Angwin is the Pacific Union College Demonstration & Experimental Forest.

Just what is this?

According to Cal Fire, “The State Demonstration Forests provide research and demonstration opportunities for a variety of natural resource management objectives including sustainable timber production, public recreation, fish and wildlife habitat, and watershed protection.”

Since the designation by Cal Fire is relatively recent, the initiatives for the description are still being formed, however, according to Peter Lecourt, M.S., forest manager for Pacific Union College, "We have two current projects that involve data collection in the forest. Our vegetation management involves reducing vegetation levels to what they were in the era before modern fire suppression, which lead to the forest getting unnaturally dense and overgrown."

He added, "We are collecting data after vegetation management treatments occur to monitor how much vegetation we have after the treatments, which will help us gauge if we are reaching our desired targets. We are working with the UC Davis prescribed fire monitoring program to measure the effects of prescribed fire here on the land. We hope to execute the first burn in April."

These lands are the homeland of the Wappo Indians who resided in settlements around the Napa Valley for thousands of years. Ethnographic studies by A. L. Kroeber state that the Wappo peoples' territory extended from the valley floor up to the mountain regions.

Evidence of their Glass Mountain obsidian flakes and tools in Pacific Union College Forest show that their winter camp was nearby. Then, they made use of the copious acorns, manzanita and many other plant stores as food, shelter and medicine, along with the fish and game the forest provided to sustain their lifeways.

Hiking in the forest

Take your pick of trailheads. They are all beautiful, and luckily, the forest did not experience much in the way of damage from recent fires in the area. You can access the park through the Angwin-Parrett Field, Las Posadas Road or Howell Mountain Road, from sun up to sun down.

Thirty-five miles of biologically diverse trails that invite hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians are spread across nearly 1,000 acres of bountiful forest. According to Lecourt, some of the main tree species that grow here include coast redwood, Douglas fir, Ponderosa pine, grey pine, knobcone pine, madrone, tanoak, big leaf maple, California bay, black oak, canyon oak, coast live oak and blue oak.

The Las Posadas Road trail takes you across swathes of tuff. Tuff is rock made of volcanic ash that sprang from a long-past volcanic eruption through a vent. Then, the ash 'lithified' or became compact under pressure, becoming tuff. (You can also view trails of tuff at the Petrified Forest in Calistoga.) Geology tells us that if the rock is more than 75% ash, it can be considered tuff. Tuff is usually labeled as an igneous rock, but some geologists call it sedimentary.

Also volcanic in origin is the obsidian, which is sometimes found in the forest. Obsidian was a valuable commodity for indigenous people since it was as sharp as glass, hence the name of nearby Glass Mountain, where it was sourced. Obsidian was fashioned into many kinds of tools and arrowheads and used for trade as well.

As you take in the damp cool air, stop and listen for birdsong. There is no shortage of avian species here. Within just a few minutes of arriving you'll hear, or view California quail, Stellar's jays and various hawks, as well as some welcome frog-song and the sounds of breezes sighing across tall tree tops.

A pileated woodpecker with its distinctive and vociferous call rings out across the forest. This bird species is always a welcome sight as it is the largest of the woodpeckers with a wingspan of about 27 inches. Since pileated woodpeckers consume grubs, flies and other insects the one that I can hear has more than likely found a 'gold mine' of grub on which to feast.

Before the multitudinous flowers of spring erupt, the lovely manzanita flowers and those of the pepperwood or California bay laurel bloom profusely in the forest of late winter. The pink-toned or small white clusters of manzanita's bell-like flowers complement the rich, red smooth bark of the manzanita tree. Indigenous people used the ripe, red berries both as a fresh food and to make a type of cider. Sometimes manzanita berries were dried and crushed to add to pinole, little cakes, or to combine with water for a type of tea. Later in time, people used the berries to make jelly.

California bay laurel blooms from December to April. Their yolk-yellow clusters contrast with the vivid green laurel's leaves. Later, the trees will sport olive-sized plum-colored bay tree nuts, which were enjoyed by many California indigenous groups. Some indigenous people gathered up to four bushels of bay nuts in a year. The starch and fat-rich nuts were first peeled, then dried and ground for use as a condiment. Bay leaves were prepared as a medicinal tea after first drying.

The wet winter weather brings out fungi and newts in the forest. Newts stay hidden beneath the leaf matter and in nooks and crannies as they hibernate during cold weather. Lithe little newts protect themselves from predators like snakes with a warning red color underneath their body and a neurotoxin in its skin. Look closely for these five to eight-inch long amphibians because they are fun to watch with their rubbery-looking appearance and slow saunter.

The Pacific Union College Forest is protected by conservation easements with the California Department of Forestry and Cal Fire as well as the Land Trust of Napa County and the Napa Open Space District. The forest is enjoyable on many levels. It provides a portal of luminous woods, nuanced sights and sounds with deeply twined life cycles in action. It is also a reminder that this is the home of long-ago traditional ecological knowledge.

A brochure with trail maps can be found at napaoutdoors.org/parks/pucforest/.

Close Newt A well-camouflaged newt in the winter woods. Forest The trailhead at the entrance to the Pacific Union College Demonstration & Experimental Forest. Tuff A trail made of tuff, rock of volcanic ash from a long ago eruption. Trees A view of the many kinds of trees that grown in the Pacific Union College forest. Manzanita flowers Manzanita flowers bloom in the late winter forest. Conifer Tree rings are visible in this forest-managed conifer tree cut. Madrone The smooth limbs of a madrone tree. Conifer The bark of a conifer tree. A walk in the Angwin woods Newt A well-camouflaged newt in the winter woods. Forest The trailhead at the entrance to the Pacific Union College Demonstration & Experimental Forest. Tuff A trail made of tuff, rock of volcanic ash from a long ago eruption. Trees A view of the many kinds of trees that grown in the Pacific Union College forest. Manzanita flowers Manzanita flowers bloom in the late winter forest. Conifer Tree rings are visible in this forest-managed conifer tree cut. Madrone The smooth limbs of a madrone tree. Conifer The bark of a conifer tree.