Once upon a time both black bears and California grizzly bears were abundant in California. With the California mission system and later, the California Gold Rush, the thousands of California grizzly bears, seen as a threat to early settlers were hunted and exterminated in our state.

But black bears have continued to flourish in California, including Napa County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reports that California's black bear population has been steadily increasing over the past two or three decades, with an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 bears.

With the proliferation of bad news for many plant and animal species worldwide during this time of climate change, an abundance of black bears is good news.

Black bears, which are not always black but come in a range of browns and cinnamon colors, along with red and sometimes blonde, are foragers who have the ability to distribute plant seeds as well as marine-derived nitrogen in some areas, in their sizeable scat.

There is no mistaking bear scat.

Black bears provide significant links in the food web, along with aiding maintenance of deer populations. Black bears' diet includes the aforementioned deer, dead animals, birds, fruit, insects, acorns, grasses and berries. Since they have a keen sense of smell and are drawn to pet food, along with pets and small livestock it is strongly advised that care be given to bear-proofing around the home and farm by keeping items locked up.

Rick Fessenden, Napa Open Space District's Park maintenance specialist said, "Bears have always been a presence in North County, and scat is sighted quite often on Oathill Mine."

In fact, he continued, "The caretaker sees two black bears there regularly. One is black and one is cinnamon." Black bears' home range is 8 to 60 square miles for males of the species, and 1 to 15 square miles for females.

These bears, which can live up to 30 years in the wild weigh in at around 500 pounds for the male and 275 pounds for the female. Along with their scat, they can be detected in an area through their distinctive tracks, with five toes and claws. Their powerful claws help them climb trees as well as aid in food gathering. Also, bear's claws prove quite dexterous as they are used much like fingers on a human.

Bears prefer forested areas and the large trees that abound there, however, since they are omnivores they can do quite well in grassy areas or even vineyards, too.

Other bear characteristics include, surprisingly enough, their timidity. Black bear attacks on humans are considered rare, and the bears can be scared away by yelling or other noisy means. The CDFW recommends that if you encounter a bear, do not run or make eye contact, and back away slowly, while letting the bear leave on its own. They also recommend that you make yourself look bigger in the presence of a bear by lifting and waving your arms. You can also carry bear spray if you educate yourself on how to use it.

Tanya Espinosa, public affairs specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture had this to say about the black bear population in Napa County: " Evidence of bears in vineyards is found frequently, however they are less likely to be found in residential areas."

Although Espinosa had not received a vineyard or grapes dollar loss report for 2021, she said losses were reported in the following amounts for livestock and bee hives in 2021 which may be attributed to black bears: Chickens $190, sheep $745, goats $747 and bee hives $321.

Regarding bear sightings in the county's state parks, William Miller, environmental scientist for California State Parks- Bay Area District, said that although he's not heard of black bear sightings at Bothe-Napa this year, "There was a sighting at Robert Louis Stevenson (during the summer) near a park residence. Otherwise the last sighting I know from that park was of a mother and cubs in early spring."

Miller hadn't heard of any bears visiting homes and vineyards.

As for putting a number on the amount of bears in Napa County, Miller said, "I don't know. It probably changes seasonally and annually. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the North Bay Bear Collaborative are engaged in a study right now to try and figure this out. The study uses DNA found in bear scat to help us understand how many individual bears are using an area."

He continued, "CDFW's Stacy Martinelli and local ecologist Meghan Walla-Murphy were instrumental in setting the design and organizing the efforts of various members of the collaborative. The study is not complete. State Parks is also part of the North Bay Bear Collaborative and have been looking for scat on our lands to contribute to the study.

"The Napa Land Trust and Pepperwood Preserve are involved with the study as well. They both also have a wildlife camera effort that has yielded some good info on local bears."

Napa Open Space District's Park Steward, Jay Jessen had this to say about black bears, "I know that they live throughout the Mayacamas Mountains. For Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, I know of sightings and scat there. Here at Bothe bears are pretty absent. We had some scat a few years ago, but nothing recent."

It's pretty amazing to know that we live in bear country. With that knowledge it is important to be 'bear aware' and know that, although bears in the vicinity do not hibernate, they "den" instead and can take up in unoccupied properties, so it's best to remain vigilant by securing food and trash from the big critters.

When bears are in den mode, they may make use of a brush pile or even large trees for their slumbering, seasonal lethargy. Don't you wish you could live off of fat and winter cholesterol levels like a California black bear?

