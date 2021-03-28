Napa Valley's Living Landscapes: Bothe is back

Walking farther into the park there is stark evidence of the devastating fires, however, the damage is not, for the most part, permanent.

“At the adjacent Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, the mill itself was protected using FireIce foam, and at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, approximately 2,034 acres burned, or about 39% of the park,” Shafer said. “The burn severity was a mosaic, but very little of the acreage burned in Bothe-Napa Valley burned at high severity.

“Most of that park burned at low and moderate severity. It has been several decades since Bothe-Napa Valley State Park experienced any significant wildfire, and the ecosystems of the park stand to benefit from the fire. We are already seeing some interesting things, like a fire-following fungus. We are getting ready to do vegetation monitoring in our state parks impacted by the Glass Fire, documenting fire-following plants and vegetation recovery, much of which will start this spring.”

California State Parks experts understand that as long as there have been forests, there have also been fires, and in nature’s eyes, fire is a business-as-usual process in the natural lifespan of a forest. The process of the fall season’s annual leaf drop has aided in keeping some areas intact, without major erosion problems that could have been a problem during rains.